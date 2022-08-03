Springfield Memorial Bridge 100 year anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield celebrates a special anniversary of the Memorial Bridge that opened to traffic 100 years ago on August 3, 1922.State lawmakers make last minute changes to climate bill
The main construction contract cost just over $3.2 million. The trademark towers in the center of the bridge pay tribute to the original colonists of the area and the veterans of the American Revolutionary war, Civil War and World War One.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0