Springfield Memorial Bridge 100 year anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield celebrates a special anniversary of the Memorial Bridge that opened to traffic 100 years ago on August 3, 1922.

The main construction contract cost just over $3.2 million. The trademark towers in the center of the bridge pay tribute to the original colonists of the area and the veterans of the American Revolutionary war, Civil War and World War One.

