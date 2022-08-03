ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Texas zoo’s new baby giraffe needs a name; public can help choose

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBfpp_0h2xcP9B00

ABILENE, Texas — A Texas zoo needs your help to name its new baby giraffe.

According to KTXS-TV and the Abilene Reporter-News, the Abilene Zoo took to social media Tuesday to ask the public to vote on a name for the female calf, born June 24 to 11-year-old mom Jamie, aka Bug.

To vote, head to the zoo’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram post about the poll and write your choice in the comments. Voters must pick one of four options: Hashara, which means “bug” in Arabic; Sanika, which means “bug” in Amharic; Makena, a fan entry that means “happy one” in Kikuyu; or Bakari, the Swahili word for “lovely.”

The deadline for casting votes is Friday, the zoo said.

The poll comes less than a month after the youngster made her public debut on July 11, when she was about 2 weeks old, KIDY-TV previously reported.

“She can now be seen in the Giraffe Safari habitat,” the zoo wrote on Facebook at the time. The post also included a video of the newcomer frolicking outside with her mother.

The calf, who was about 6 feet tall at birth, is Jamie’s third, the zoo said in a news release in June.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEAN 105

15 Famous People From Abilene – Where Are They Now?

There have been quite a few Abilenians who've made the leap to stardom. In fact, I wrote an article that highlighted many of them. But, what are some of those famous folks doing these days?. First off, it's pretty cool to know that so many famous celebrities have these ties...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Abilene, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Abilene, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Indicted: Abilene man accused of kidnapping woman from bus station, beating and raping her at local motel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of kidnapping a woman from a bus station then bringing her to a local motel, where she was beaten and raped repeatedly, has been indicted. Ricky Salgado was indicted Thursday on two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault in connection to the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Suspect in Santa Anna Shooting Arrested

A man was arrested Tuesday evening following a shooting in Santa Anna. Santa Anna Police, Coleman County Sheriff’s Department and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden responded to the 800 block of South 8th Street shortly after 8:00 pm Tuesday. According to Santa Anna Police, what started out...
SANTA ANNA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Giraffe#Ktxs Tv#Swahili#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
70K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy