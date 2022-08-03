EARLY YEARS: Smart watches for kids could be smarter, safer alternative to cell phones

Read on www.wdbj7.com
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
Comments / 0