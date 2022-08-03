ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

EARLY YEARS: Smart watches for kids could be smarter, safer alternative to cell phones

By Kimberly McBroom
WDBJ7.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.

Comments / 0

Community Policy