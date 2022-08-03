ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

MBTA Employee Remains Hospitalized After Bus Fire in Boston

A day after an MBTA bus caught fire in Boston, an employee of the transit agency remains in the hospital, officials said Friday. Two people were initially hospitalized after the fire broke out in the back of the bus near the MBTA's Arborway Bus Yard in Forest Hills Thursday afternoon, the agency has said. One of the employees was released Thursday night.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police investigate stabbing near Freedom Trail in Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating a crime scene in a busy part of downtown Boston where a witness told NewsCenter 5 that a man was stabbed in the back of the neck. Police were dispatched to State Street after a stabbing was reported around 3 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing. The victim they found was taken to a hospital with wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing

BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Pedestrian hit by car in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood

BOSTON — A person was seriously injured when they were hit by a car Tuesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The incident happened near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Seaver Street at around around 10 p.m. Boston police said a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA bus catches fire in Boston

BOSTON – Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital after a bus caught fire in Boston Thursday afternoon. It happened at the MBTA Arborway bus yard just outside of Forest Hills. The MBTA said the out of service bus had just returned to the yard when the flames were noticed. MBTA employees attempted to put out the fire but were unsuccessful. The Boston Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. Two MBTA employees were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting

NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
NASHUA, NH
Daily Voice

Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police

Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Nah-Tayleigh Brown of Roxbury

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nah-Tayleigh BROWN was reported missing from her residence in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury on July 30, 2022. Nah-Tayleigh Brown was last seen on July 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM, at which time she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and multi-color/rainbow crocs. Officers spoke with BROWN via phone at the time she was reported missing, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to frequent the Mattapan area.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police recover body floating in water at Carson Beach

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police pulled a floating body from Boston’s Carson Beach, they announced. MSP responded to reports of the floating body in the Mothers Rest area. Boston Fire retrieved the body, and the Suffolk County DA’s office will conduct the investigation. This is a developing...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Driver Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Rollover Crash on I-95 in Sharon

A Massachusetts man died following a serious crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 95 Thursday night in Sharon, state police said. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on I-95 southbound near Exit 17 and caused length traffic delays, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Massachusetts State Police confirmed. Three people were sent to local hospitals after the wreck.
SHARON, MA
nbcboston.com

Lawrence Police Looking for Missing Teen

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday. Shantely Vega was last seen in the Broadway area of Lawrence, police said. She is approximately 5'4" tall, weighing 174 pounds. Vega was wearing jean shorts and a white tank top. Police said she...
LAWRENCE, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Shot to Death in Nashua, NH; 19-Year-Old Arrested

A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man at a Nashua business on Friday, officials announced. Alexander Wheeler, 19, of Nashua, is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly recklessly causing the death of 53-year-old Lee Knoetig "under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life," according to a press release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Police investigate shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been taken to the hospital from a shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester. Police responded to a call for shots fired at about 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday. EMS transported one adult male with minor injuries, but not from a gunshot. Officials said the incident was possibly a fight between the man and his girlfriend.
BOSTON, MA

