News 12

ALERT CENTER: Woman reported missing in Seaford, police say

Police are searching for a missing woman from Seaford who was reported missing early this morning. According to police, Trina Scannapieco, 42, was last seen driving on Neptune Avenue on Aug. 8 around 4:30 p.m. Police say she may be driving a blue Honda CRV with New York registration HNU1950.
SEAFORD, NY
NBC New York

Jasmine Porter Case: Man Charged With Murder in NYC Woman's 1996 Killing

An arrest was made Monday in the 1996 killing of a 33-year-old woman in the Bronx, NYPD officials announced. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, also of the Bronx, was arrested murder charges for the death of Jasmine Porter. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear, but officials said DNA was key to the investigation, as the cold case was cracked thanks to a tip and a fresh genetic match.
BRONX, NY
Mineola, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mineola, NY
City
Elmont, NY
News 12

Southampton police: Man found dead on coastline of Sag Harbor Cove

A man was found dead on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove Monday, according to Southampton police. The Southampton Town Police Communicatons Division received a call for a male deceased at around 11:43 a.m. Patrol units, detective units and bay constables responded to the area and found the man on...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
PIX11

Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment  on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen dead, man wounded in Queens double shooting: NYPD

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was killed by a gunshot to the chest and a man was wounded in a double shooting in Queens on Sunday evening, police said. Tysheem McDonald, 18, was found injured on 148th Avenue around 6:15 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced […]
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Bayville man accused of aiming laser pointer at police chopper

Nassau police say a Bayville man pointed a green laser at one of their helicopters as it was canvassing for an unrelated incident after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police say the beam interfered with the pilot’s ability to operate the chopper. The pilot was able to locate Lance Lee at...
BAYVILLE, NY
NBC New York

Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
BROOKLYN, NY

