Read on hudsonvalley.news12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
NYPD: Man responsible for 1996 Morris Heights murder arrested
Police say Gregory Fleetwood, 66, caused the death of 36-year-old Jasmine Porter.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Woman reported missing in Seaford, police say
Police are searching for a missing woman from Seaford who was reported missing early this morning. According to police, Trina Scannapieco, 42, was last seen driving on Neptune Avenue on Aug. 8 around 4:30 p.m. Police say she may be driving a blue Honda CRV with New York registration HNU1950.
NBC New York
Jasmine Porter Case: Man Charged With Murder in NYC Woman's 1996 Killing
An arrest was made Monday in the 1996 killing of a 33-year-old woman in the Bronx, NYPD officials announced. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, also of the Bronx, was arrested murder charges for the death of Jasmine Porter. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear, but officials said DNA was key to the investigation, as the cold case was cracked thanks to a tip and a fresh genetic match.
Complaint: Mom told investigators missing daughter was with relatives following 2019 slaying
Charging information has been released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office against the mother and her boyfriend accused in the death of the mother's daughter nearly three years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted Long Island Man Captured After Trying To Collect Impounded Stolen Car: Bogota Police
A Long Island fugitive who went to Bogota police headquarters to pick up an impounded stolen car was promptly arrested, authorities said. Adam Ouattara, 23, of the Bronx was taken into custody following a brief struggle, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said. Detective Michael Laferrera had found the 2020 BMW 530 parked...
News 12
Southampton police: Man found dead on coastline of Sag Harbor Cove
A man was found dead on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove Monday, according to Southampton police. The Southampton Town Police Communicatons Division received a call for a male deceased at around 11:43 a.m. Patrol units, detective units and bay constables responded to the area and found the man on...
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
ALERT CENTER: 8 sought in robbery at Uniondale Walmart
According to detectives, police responded to the location at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a robbery that just occurred.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suffolk prosecutors to retry Ann Marie Drago for criminally negligent homicide
Drago was previously found guilty of driving over and killing anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez during an argument.
Man, 66, arrested on murder charge more than 2 decades after Bronx woman’s death
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on a murder charge Monday more than two decades after a Bronx woman’s death. Gregory Fleetwood, now 66, allegedly killed Jasmine Porter, 36, in 1996, police said. He was identified and charged because of advancements in DNA testing, an NYPD spokesman said. Porter was found unconscious with […]
Teen dead, man wounded in Queens double shooting: NYPD
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was killed by a gunshot to the chest and a man was wounded in a double shooting in Queens on Sunday evening, police said. Tysheem McDonald, 18, was found injured on 148th Avenue around 6:15 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced […]
News 12
Bayville man accused of aiming laser pointer at police chopper
Nassau police say a Bayville man pointed a green laser at one of their helicopters as it was canvassing for an unrelated incident after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police say the beam interfered with the pilot’s ability to operate the chopper. The pilot was able to locate Lance Lee at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
Gunshot victim found dead after car crash in Newburgh
Police say the driver was shot on the corner of South Lander Street and Benkard Avenue Monday around 1:30 a.m.
Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
Police release identity of pedestrian fatally struck in New City
Officials say the victim is Steven Semoff, 64, of New City.
Newburgh resident dies after being pulled from bullet-ridden car
A City of Newburgh resident died after being pulled from a motor vehicle rollover accident early Monday morning, the city police department said. The unidentified 39-year-old man was removed from the vehicle, which had been "shot multiple times," and transported to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The...
NBC New York
Cooking Pan Attack Leaves 34-Year-Old Beaten, Walletless in Manhattan: Cops
A 34-year-old man was apparently beaten with cooking pans, then robbed of his phone and wallet, by a group who violently descended on him as he argued with another person in Manhattan late last month, authorities say. According to police, the victim was near Ludlow and Rivington streets on the...
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
Off-duty officer struck by car in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle on Knapp Street Monday night.
Comments / 1