Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this month
A popular restaurant chain will celebrate the grand opening of another new location in New York this month. Jersey Mike's Subs is set to hold the grand opening for its newest New York location in Middletown on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Grand Opening Set For Brand-New Jersey Mike's Subs Location In Middletown
Jersey Mike's Subs announced plans for the grand opening of its new sandwich shop in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the restaurant chain will open a location in Orange County at 444 Route 211 East in Middletown, representatives announced. The grand opening will include a fundraiser through Sunday,...
California wellness brand The Ranch to open Tuxedo Park location
The Ranch, a California-based luxury health and wellness brand featuring results-oriented fitness programs, announced plans to open its first East Coast destination near Tuxedo Park. The Ranch Hudson Valley will be based at a 200-acre lakefront property featuring a historic 40,000-square-foot estate built in 1902 by J.P. Morgan for his...
3 More Jersey Mike’s Locations Coming to Dutchess, Orange Counties
The Hudson Valley's fastest-growing sandwich chain will be opening three more locations very soon. Fans of sub sandwiches in Dutchess and Orange Counties have something to celebrate. Jersey Mike's Subs has announced that they will continue to branch out into the Hudson Valley, opening three new locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
westchestermagazine.com
6 Must-Try Bottomless Brunch Spots in Westchester
We’ve compiled the best bottomless brunch spots to enjoy this weekend in Westchester. All you need to worry about is your order!. It’s Sunday, and you know what that means…brunch! Whether you go for the chicken and waffles or bottomless mimosas, there’s a place for every brunch lover. Here are the top places to brunch in Westchester where you can enjoy a Bloody Mary (or two) with your friends.
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
boozyburbs.com
Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County
Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station
It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
larchmontbuzz.com
More Shops Coming to Larchmont
We are keeping tabs on several new businesses coming to Larchmont later this year. While we don’t have opening dates, we have spoken with representatives of the businesses to confirm they are definitely coming to Larchmont. First, representatives of Faherty Clothing told us they are excited about coming to...
News 12
GUIDE - Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for Aug. 4
Open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday. Visit website for info on swim and splash pad sessions. LeFrak Center at Lakeside - near Lincoln Road and Parkside/Ocean Avenue entrances...
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
yonkerstimes.com
Good News from Yorktown: Trader’s Joe’s Opens; Bad News-Par 3 Golf Won’t Open
Trader Joe’s, the popular grocery store, opened its first store in Northern Westchester on July 21. Located on Crompond road in the Lowe’s Shopping Center next to the Taconic Parkway, Trader Joe’s has quickly developed a big following from foodies in the tri-state region. Other Trader Joe’s...
thehudsonindependent.com
Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear
There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park. La Cantina, accessible...
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
midislandtimes.com
Local business closes after 50 years in community
Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found.
