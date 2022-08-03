ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparkill, NY

westchestermagazine.com

6 Must-Try Bottomless Brunch Spots in Westchester

We’ve compiled the best bottomless brunch spots to enjoy this weekend in Westchester. All you need to worry about is your order!. It’s Sunday, and you know what that means…brunch! Whether you go for the chicken and waffles or bottomless mimosas, there’s a place for every brunch lover. Here are the top places to brunch in Westchester where you can enjoy a Bloody Mary (or two) with your friends.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County

Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station

It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
ACCORD, NY
larchmontbuzz.com

More Shops Coming to Larchmont

We are keeping tabs on several new businesses coming to Larchmont later this year. While we don’t have opening dates, we have spoken with representatives of the businesses to confirm they are definitely coming to Larchmont. First, representatives of Faherty Clothing told us they are excited about coming to...
LARCHMONT, NY
News 12

GUIDE - Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for Aug. 4

Open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday. Visit website for info on swim and splash pad sessions. LeFrak Center at Lakeside - near Lincoln Road and Parkside/Ocean Avenue entrances...
GARDEN CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY

In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
NEWBURGH, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park. La Cantina, accessible...
ARDSLEY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Local business closes after 50 years in community

Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
BETHPAGE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm

An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County

Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

