Animal lovers across San Diego region request adoption information for rescued beagles

Read on sandiegocountynews.com
Related
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement
In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
SeaWorld San Diego orca ‘Nakai’ dies due to infection
SeaWorld San Diego is mourning the loss of one of their beloved orcas named Nakai who died due to an infection, the animal theme park announced Friday.
‘Slow’ cute: Adorable baby sloth born at San Diego Zoo
A fan-favorite animal family at the San Diego Zoo has a new member.
Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County
A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
‘We're Having the Baby': Lifeguard Jumps in to Help Mom in Labor at the Pool
The pool feels quiet on Sundays at the YMCA of Northern Colorado. Lifeguard Natalie Lucas, 18, works alone to watch fewer than a dozen people swimming. July 24 was an exception to a lazy Sunday when a swimmer gave birth beside the pool. “I’ve always seen childbirth in movies and...
NBC San Diego
MAP: Where to Find Waterparks and Splash Pads in San Diego County
If the beach is sounding a little too crowded or you have little ones that might be even more amused by playful water fountains, this may be perfect for you. NBC 7 San Diego put together a list of splash pads and waterparks all across San Diego County. See the map below:
What is that castle-like building off I-5?
You might have called it "Disneyland" growing up. You can't go inside, but you can explore the grounds.
Where does San Diego rent rank among SoCal cities?
Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Handel’s Preparing Downtown Oceanside Location
Popular Ice Cream Chain Putting Final Touches on Latest North County Spot
Captain of drug boat that rammed coast guard vessel in San Diego sentenced
The captain of a boat carrying nearly 500 pounds of methamphetamine when he rammed it into a Coast Guard vessel off the coast of San Diego was sentenced Friday to more than 16 years in prison.
2urbangirls.com
Couple reported missing in San Diego County
EL CAJON, Calif. – A couple last seen in El Cajon was reported missing Friday. Philip and Frances Lopez were last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert for them on behalf of the El Cajon Police Department. Philip Lopez...
County giving away free backpacks, school supplies: Here’s what to know
On Aug. 13, Child Support Services is planning to give away backpacks and school supplies to families in need, San Diego County representatives said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Soul Food Fest in City Heights
Saturday, August 6 in City Heights from 11am-3pm San Diego Soul Food will feature delicious soul food from across the region. Visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego.
Fees spike $1,000 a month in local retirement community
Residents face a new $1K monthly charge if they have two people in one unit. The community says it's a fee change, not rent increase.
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
New report says California is among the worst places to live if you want to save
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Californians, how much money do you have saved in your bank account, do you think it's enough to get you by until you land your next job?. If the answer is no and you are still planning to stay in California then it's time to start saving that extra change and become more frugal with spending.
NBC San Diego
At-Risk Girl Missing Out of San Diego County Found: CHP
An at-risk girl sought by the California Highway Patrol Friday has been found, the agency confirmed. Emergency alerts were sent out to phones in Southern California Friday afternoon just before 4 p.m. About an hour later, at 4:50 p.m., the CHP said the girl had been found. The CHP said...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
Phys.org
San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight
San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
Comments / 1