EAAA Senior Prom (21+) Friday September 16th

Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do Wednesday, July 20thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Black Fly Coffee on 1A in Holden Opens Saturday
It’s the newest coffee shop in the area and since it is a coffee shop they’ll open early. How’s 5 a.m. on Saturday morning? Black Fly Coffee Co. will be ready with your coffee at 107 Main Road (1A) Holden, just past the Irving Gas Station. This...
10 Things to Know Before Going to the Springfield Lonestar Show
We look forward to seeing you at Saturday's Lonestar concert in Springfield, but there are a few things you'll want to know before you get there. It feels like such a long time since I went to a concert in Springfield, I'm excited to be back at it. Saturday, Lonestar will be on the beautiful wooden stage, with Maine artist Adam Curtis opening the show. It promises to be a fun time with some great music at the historic Springfield Fairgrounds. I've hosted a lot of shows in Springfield, including Emerson Drive, Blackberry Smoke, Chely Wright, and many others.
#tbt Check Out This Old School Bangor ‘Napoli Pizza’ Commercial
On this #Throwback Thursday, we dug up a doozy from way back in the day, that will either make you smile because you remember it, or scratch your head in disbelief. Either way, this is a nice little slice of old-school Bangor. Anyone of a certain age that grew up...
Ice Cream and Fundraising at Dakin Pool Bangor Thursday, Aug. 11
Dakin Pool in Bangor opened a few weeks ago with evening swims between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7: 30 p.m. Good news and here is more good news. In a way to be proactive Dakin Pool supporters will be holding an evening of fundraising on Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Wayne’s Wiffle Ball Tourney #14 Coming Up Soon in Bangor
It is the largest Wiffle ball tournament in the state and the way it got started is just so Maine. One of our daughters had a medical procedure which was non life threatening , but led to on going issues. And when she was in the hospital, we saw other families with children who were dealing with more dire situations and circumstances. The first thought that came to mind was ‘How do we help?’
Blue Hill Blueberry Festival is Saturday, Aug. 13
There is nothing like a Maine blueberry. And there is nothing like how the community comes together for local events just like this one. The First Congregational Church of Blue Hill is the host. And everyone is invited. Saturday the 13th begins at 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. Ready...
Proposal Seeks to Allow Ice Fishing with Up To Five Lines on Swan Lake
There's many new fishing laws being proposed to take effect in 2023. One proposal will expand angler opportunity on Swan Lake. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is proposing changing 131 fishing laws. The department is currently accepting public comment on the proposed changes. Within the newly released rule making packet are all of the individual proposals, which are broken down into themes.
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
Super Popular Thru-Way Between Hermon and Hampden Is Finally Back Open
The I-95 bridge work has been cruising right along. I feel like they might even be ahead of schedule a little bit. I'm referring to the bridge replacements that have been going on, and in particular the ones they've been working on right before the Dysart's exit in Hermon. It's been quite a project, and I feel like bridge work goes way faster than it used to these days.
Lobster Roll Express This Saturday in Unity
You are out and about who knows where, and you stop and get a lobster roll. What are you paying for it this year?. You are planning a trip on a train. What does that cost? And bet it doesn’t come with a lobster roll. Solution is simple. Combine...
5 ‘Classic’ Maine Jingles That Always Got Stuck In Our Heads
I'm the oldest of four kids. My family has always had a strange sense of humor. I blame my mom for making us wear silly outfits as kids, for giving us a resiliency only gained through having lived through constant teasing. While my brothers are almost in a class of...
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
It’s a Whopper – 1 of the Worst Brewer Parking Lots is Now Paved
Brewer's Burger King restaurant now has a fresh coat of pavement on the parking lot. In recent months, I have to admit, I've been avoiding eating at one of my favorite fast food restaurants...and not just because I've been eating healthier. The parking lot at Brewer's Burger King has been absolutely frightening. I always expected to find my exhaust system in one of their monster potholes. A simple trip for a burger at lunch was like driver's ed and navigating those stupid cones, except instead of hitting an orange obstacle you could lose a tire.
Dana White’s TikTok Videos Show Off A Crazy Sneaker Collection
The UFC president and Hermon High School grad has a massively cool collection of kicks!. We do a ton of stories about Bangor’s legendary Stephen King, and with good reason, but sometimes people forget that Dana White, is not only president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which is the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world, but he grew up in the Bangor area and is a 1987 graduate of Hermon High School.
Neighbors Supporting Neighbors in Hermon Needs a New Home ASAP
A food pantry that serves the people of several Hermon-area communities is in need of a place to put their new trailer facility. It's really a good-news-bad-news type of situation. I chatted recently with Carol Lackedy with the Neighbors Supporting Neighbors food pantry in Hermon, who told me that the organization needs to vacate the building that they're currently in. Neighbors Supporting Neighbors is operating out of the old Family Dollar location in Danforth's Plaza, but they have to surrender the space to another organization on August 1st.
Why Is It Christmas in July in Ellsworth?
We have all heard the expression Plan Ahead. Pretty good advice, we should all heed, at least most of the time. And not just us, but the Town of Ellsworth is doing just that, and ‘planning ahead.’. Every year Ellsworth holds a toy drive to make sure that every...
TikTok Chef Adam Libby Was Grand Marshal Of The Lincoln Parade
Congrats Adam! This honor is well deserved. Our favorite star on TikTok, is Lincoln’s own, Adam Libby. His inspirational cooking videos have been enjoyed by over 20 million people, and he is crushing it with over 2 million followers on the social media site. He had a dream come...
Newburgh Woman Finds A Cute and Fuzzy Surprise in Her Hay Delivery
People who own animals need hay delivered all the time. No surprise there. You figure if you own cows, horses, whatever... You're always going to need hay. I suppose some farms have enough property that they can set aside a certain amount of land for growing their own, but other folks will need to have it brought in. This was the case for Bobbi-Jo Southard in Newburgh.
There’s A Slim Chance Bangor May Hit 100 Degrees Next Week
There's been a lot of grumbling on social media about Maine setting some record temps next week. In Maine, if you start saying "100 degrees" anywhere within a sentence, it always makes people talk about record temps. When I used to live in Westbrook, it hit 100 degrees a couple days in a row. It was weird, because this is Maine. We're not accustomed to it.
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists
There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
