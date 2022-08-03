Read on www.vandaliaradio.com
Four face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony charges have been filed against four people in Marion County Court. 56-year-old Robbie Dabney of Howard Street of Centralia was charged with criminal trespass to a residence to a home in the 600 block of Robinet Street knowing one or more people were present. The incident occurred on June 2nd. Dabney later posted $3,600 bond and was released. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
Cross Examination of Sutter Dominates First Day of Waste Transfer Station Public Hearing
The cross examination of the man who has submitted a site application for a proposed waste transfer station in Fayette County dominated the first day of a public hearing concerning the site application. Chris Sutter, owner of Sutter Disposal and Countryside Disposal who submitted the site application for the proposed transfer facility was called as the first witness by his attorney Patrick Shaw to be briefly questioned about his background, the process of trash collection and about the nine criteria listed by the Illinois Environmental Protection Act to be met as part of a siting review. Following the brief direct examination, counsel for the opposition, Rick Porter, was the given the chance to cross examine Sutter. Porter began his line of questioning about the dates and process of Sutter submitting and withdrawals of previous site applications as well as any possible communication with Fayette County Board members before the dismissal of his site application in December. Porter then moved his line of questioning to the possible tonnage Sutter expected to move through the proposed facility, how he came upon finding the site. Porter then inquired as to when Sutter hired an engineer and whether an engineer had certified the language of the site application before focusing a needs analysis. Porter briefly moved away from the topic of a needs analysis to grill Sutter on the end of his employment at Sutter Sanitation Service after it was sold and when Sutter began passing out materials about his business he was starting. Porter then moved back to discussing the needs analysis and showed maps with the mileage from different communities within the service area proposed by Sutter to his proposed transfer station and current landfill sites in Effingham and Envotech Landfill in Litchfield. After Sutter was then questioned concerning segregated materials or items that cannot go to a landfill and whether or not a plan for itemizing those materials are in the site application, which Porter says is not there and Sutter says is in the operations plan, questions centered on traffic and the county’s Solid Waste plan. Porter then wrapped up his line of questioning following a brief break. Attorney Shaw then called his second witness, Adam Bohnoff, a civil engineer and project manager for CEI who worked with Sutter on the application. Shaw asked Bohnoff about the criteria and the design aspects for the proposed transfer station that address things such as fire and if the designs protect public health, safety and welfare. Attorney Porter was then given his time to cross examine Bohnoff and began his line of questioning with asking about Bohnoff’s experience with designing facilities like the one proposed by Sutter. Porter then inquired as to whether Bohnoff had done a geohydrology study, whether a Stormwater Pollution Protection Plan was done as a part of the site application and the design setback that shows the facility being 72 feet from the center of Route 185 which Porter stated should be 90 feet. After Porter wrapped up his line if questioning, Shaw stated he had no more witnesses.
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Clinton, Bond, Southeastern Madison, Fayette, Northwestern Washington, Southeastern Montgomery, and Northeastern St Clair Counties
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clinton County in south central Illinois... Bond County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois... Fayette County in south central Illinois... Northwestern Washington County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Montgomery County in south central Illinois... Northeastern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reno to near Lebanon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... New Baden and Trenton around 545 PM CDT. Greenville, Aviston, Woburn and Van Burensburg around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Breese, Albers, New Memphis, Germantown, Mulberry Grove, Okawville and Shobonier. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 24 and 68. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 19 and 41. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park and Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Two killed in pedestrian-train collision
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were killed Wednesday when they were hit by a train in Washington County. It happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the Richview area. The Washington County Coroner’s Office says a male in his twenties or thirties and a female in her late teens to early twenties were hit by an Amtrak train.
Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –
The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
Madison County picks new prosecutor | Elections
Madison County will be getting a new prosecuting attorney. In the race for Prosecuting Attorney, Michael James Ligons won with 1,395 votes. Incumbent M. Dwight Robbins received 349 votes. In the race for Madison County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Jason Green won with 877 votes. Not far behind him, Jim Thompson...
Effingham County Man’s Body Being Returned Home From Pearl Harbor After 81 Years
An Effingham County soldier is returning home 81 years after he was killed in action at the Attack on Pearl Harbor. The following is being released by the Effingham County Courthouse Museum on their Facebook Page:. “81 Years Later Keith Tipsword Is Coming Home. The USS West Virginia (BB-48) was...
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
Macoupin County Fairgrounds Vandalized
Someone tried to ruin the Macoupin County Fair. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals who were involved in a criminal damage to property incident at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville. On Friday, July 29th deputies responded to the fairgrounds and determined that muliple light bulbs,...
Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Protection Districts Respond to Semi Rollover on I-70
The Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Departments responded to a semi rollover on Interstate 70 on Thursday. The following was released by the Teutopolis Fire Department on their Facebook Page:. “On Thursday, 8/4/2022 at 11:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefughters, with auto-aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a reported rollover tractor trailer...
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Western Jasper, Clay, and Southeastern Effingham County Until 7:45pm
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Clay County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Watson to near Iola to Salem, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Iola around 705 PM CDT. Louisville and Dieterich around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Flora, Bible Grove, Wheeler, Xenia, Sailor Springs, Bogota, Ingraham and Clay City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old Mikayla Rowcliff of DeWolfe Street...
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department and Missing Person Awareness Network are working together to find a missing teenager they believe is in danger. Zowee Miller, 15, was last seen on July 30 near Iles Park and is still believed to be in the city. She is described as being White, 5 feet, […]
Delaney Kell crowned 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen
The 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen is Delaney Kell of Salem. “It means a lot. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl so to say I did it is huge.”. The 19-year-old grew up at the fair attending each year since she was a baby.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
“Festival of Lights” coming to Vandalia this December
The “Festival of Lights” will become part of the holiday experience in Vandalia this December. Vandalia City Clerk Carla Huhn talks about what will be coming this Christmas season. And, Huhn and Amber Daulbaugh say they have gotten the fundraising for the event underway. We will hear more...
