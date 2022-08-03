Jesse White encourages organ donation for Minority Donor Awareness Month

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrats may be moving toward shaking up their presidential nominating process starting in 2024. They’re poised to boot Iowa from the lead-off spot as part of a broader effort to allow to go earlier less overwhelmingly white states that better reflect the party’s diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee rule-making arm is delaying the decision until after the November midterm election. But rules committee members say the party is leaning toward having either New Hampshire or Nevada go first – or perhaps on the same day. South Carolina would move from fourth to third. That’d free up a larger, midwestern state to perhaps go next, with Michigan and Minnesota making strong cases.

IOWA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO