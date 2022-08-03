Jesse White encourages organ donation for Minority Donor Awareness Month

Read on www.walls102.com
Missouri Dems turn to Illinois, Kansas for abortion help
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker is asking Illinois and Kansas to cover emergency abortions for Missouri Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade on Wednesday asked the Democratic governors of Kansas and Illinois to get Medicaid waivers for out-of-state abortion seekers. Democratic President Joe Biden announced the Medicaid waivers Wednesday to help pay for abortions in cases of medical emergencies and for rape and incest survivors. Abortion is outlawed in the Republican-led state of Missouri except to save the life of the mother. But neighboring Kansas on Tuesday voted to keep the right to an abortion enshrined in the state Constitution. Abortion also is legal in Illinois.
Illinois agency reminds residents of Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for student loans
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the Department has issued a letter to all federal student loan servicers encouraging them to help alert and educate eligible student loan holders about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. PSLF forgives the remaining student loan balance of full-time government and certain non-profit employees after making 120 qualifying payments. In order for more borrowers to qualify for forgiveness, President Biden announced temporary changes to the program, including waiving some past requirements. Officials say many borrowers are unaware of these changes and may miss out on loan forgiveness as a result. The temporary changes expire on October 31, 2022.
Illinois gets inflation-relief tax break on school supplies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Shoppers stocking up to send their kids back to school will get some inflation relief. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday reminded consumers that beginning Friday, they will have a 10-day break on state sales tax applied to school materials and clothing. The 5 percentage point drop in the sales tax on school supplies means that instead of paying the state $15.63 in tax for $250 in goods, a shopper would pay $3.13, a savings of 80%. However, many cities and counties impose their own sales taxes. The sales tax “holiday” is part of Pritzker’s “Family Relief Plan” to battle inflation that topped 9% in June.
Democrats could strip Iowa of opening spot in 2024 campaign
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrats may be moving toward shaking up their presidential nominating process starting in 2024. They’re poised to boot Iowa from the lead-off spot as part of a broader effort to allow to go earlier less overwhelmingly white states that better reflect the party’s diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee rule-making arm is delaying the decision until after the November midterm election. But rules committee members say the party is leaning toward having either New Hampshire or Nevada go first – or perhaps on the same day. South Carolina would move from fourth to third. That’d free up a larger, midwestern state to perhaps go next, with Michigan and Minnesota making strong cases.
Machinists at 3 Boeing defense plants ratify new contract
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Workers in three Boeing factories in the Midwest have a new contract, and Boeing is averting the threat of a strike. Nearly 2,500 workers at the plants make military planes and other defense products. They voted Wednesday to ratify a contract that will boost pay an average of 14% over three years and improve retirement benefits. Less than two weeks ago, the same workers overwhelmingly rejected a Boeing contract offer and threatened to go on strike. A spokesman for Boeing says the company is pleased with the outcome. The new contract covers workers at Boeing plants in Missouri and Illinois.
