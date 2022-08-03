Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
HIRTA To Bring New Service To Perry
The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) already serves Dallas County but a new service is planned for the city of Perry. HIRTA recently received a 2022 Community Challenge Grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) which Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young says will help provide Perry residents with a new way to get around town through a project that will provide a bus service within the city of Perry. The service will allow people to get to important amenities including healthcare and employment.
City Of Perry Aiming To Examine Need For Childcare
The city of Perry is enlisting services to have a study conducted to assess childcare options and how they can be improved in the community. At a recent City Council meeting the Council approved an agreement with First Children’s Finance to provide consulting services for the Rural Child Care Market Study which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will examine the gaps in childcare in Perry and how to improve them.
Carroll County Supervisors Approve New Signage For Fricke Building
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has approved the purchase and installation of new signage outside the county annex, also known as the Fricke building, to reflect changes to the offices housed there. As of July 1, Carroll County Public Health relocated its offices to 608 N. Court St. Carroll County Veterans Affairs and Home Care Aides are the other departments housed there, along with non-governmental agencies. Currently, there are no obvious markings outside the building to indicate to the public what services are offered within. Supervisors Dean Schettler and Rich Ruggles say it can be challenging for some residents to find the correct office.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Safe Streets and Roads For All Grant
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved the Iowa County Engineers Association Safe Streets and Roads for All grant at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant which will require the county to have a safety action plan which will be implemented with the help of the Iowa County Engineers Association at no cost to the county.
Jefferson Residents Can Now See Architect Presentation on Indoor Pool Feasibility
The information regarding a survey and options for an indoor pool in Jefferson are now available to the public. The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Board, as well as the indoor pool committee held another public meeting last month to see the results from the community survey as a way to gauge whether or not the city should pursue an indoor pool that would be attached to the Greene County Community Center. Some of the feedback included a need for water aerobics, ensure adequate programming and making sure that the indoor pool does not take away from the established outdoor pool.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/3/2022)-Greene County Medical Center
Greene County Medical Center CEO Chad Butterfield, along with Board of Trustee Chair Jim Schleisman and member Bill Raney talk about the recent announcement to close Long Term Care. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Auditions Later this Month for Community Players of Greene County Next Production
The Community Players of Greene County will be holding auditions soon for their next production. Auditions for “See How They Run” will be held Sunday, August 14th from 2-4pm and Monday, August 15th from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge on the west side of the downtown square in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. Stevens mentions that those wanting to audition don’t need to sing but there will be cold readings of the script. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti
Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti gives updates on Chamber activities.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway
We discuss the new open enrollment policy, no free school lunch’s going forward and much more with Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway.
Nueva Vida en Greene County to Host Storm Lake Panel in Jefferson
An organization that is spearheading a movement to attract the Latino population to move and live in Greene County, will have a special event next week. “Nueva Vida en Greene County” is hosting “The Storm Lake Story” on August 9th. The event includes about six people from Storm Lake who were a part of the diversification of the community over the past 30 years. The panel includes Storm Lake Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole, former Storm Lake City Council member Sara Huddleston, former Police Chief Mark Prosser, along with a Latino business owner and a couple of high school students. The discussion will be led by Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger and Carlos Aurgello with Latino IQ. Offenburger explains why it’s important for Greene County residents to attend.
Public Safety Day With Hy-Vee Is Saturday
Various public safety officials will make their way to the Perry Hy-Vee this weekend to engage with the community with a fun event. Public Safety Day will be running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Hy-Vee parking lot and will include the Perry Police and Fire Departments along with public works, Dallas County EMS and the MercyOne Air Ambulance at 10 a.m. and Life Flight at 11 a.m. as long as they are not needed elsewhere.
Introducing Dallas County Hospital Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Harry Condoleon
Today we introduce a doctor who recently joined the Dallas County Hospital earlier this year. Dr. Harry Condoleon brings his experience in cosmetic surgery. Condoleon says he has practiced in various places in the county and 13 years ago his family moved back to Iowa after being in Las Vegas, Nevada and he began working at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona and in Britt at Hancock County Health System.
A Burn Ban is Issued For Adair County
An open burn ban has been issued for Adair County. as of Wednesday . The State Fire Marshal’s Office issued the open burn ban following requests from Guthrie and Adair County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Kempf. Kempf made the request after consulting the fire chiefs in the respective communities of Adair County.
Adair County Health Foundation Receives Donation
A large donation was made to the Adair County Health Foundation to continue to improve rural healthcare. The donation of $50,000 was made in the memory of Doctor Don King, from Vero Beach, Florida to the foundation. Dr. King died in May of 2022 and the donation was made by his family.
Reminder: Perry Chamber To Host Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Tomorrow
The Perry Chamber of Commerce will be hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the community tomorrow. The two ribbon cuttings will include the new Kwik Star location along First Street in Perry at 11 a.m. and the second ribbon cutting will take place at 6 p.m. for the Blonde Sisters Boutique which is on Second Street in downtown Perry.
ADM Superintendent Talks Open Enrollment Changes
With the passage of Iowa House File 2589, families can now open enroll their children at any time during the year and one local superintendent talks about how they will handle it. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe says the March 1st deadline is gone for students in grades 1st through 12th...
Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Cruisin’ to the Square in Jefferson
One of the last big events of the summer is happening next week in Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square is set for Thursday, August 11th on the downtown square from 4:30-7pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are shoring things up before the city is invaded by several classic and modern vehicles, while also giving out nine different awards.
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 5, 2022
Sebastian Hernandez Castillo, Perry, was driving in the 19000 block of Hwy 169 when he hit a raccoon. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $2000. Brady Caldwell, age 18, 711 Marshall St, Dexter, was arrested for Driving While Barred. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation and...
Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday
This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
