Auditions Later this Month for Community Players of Greene County Next Production
The Community Players of Greene County will be holding auditions soon for their next production. Auditions for “See How They Run” will be held Sunday, August 14th from 2-4pm and Monday, August 15th from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge on the west side of the downtown square in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. Stevens mentions that those wanting to audition don’t need to sing but there will be cold readings of the script. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.
Jefferson Library Sees Growth in Teen Summer Reading Program
Two teen summer reading programs recently finished with the Jefferson Public Library. Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Hall says about 25 middle school teens registered for the program this year with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.”. “Our main goal for the summer with our teens was just to get...
Perry Chamber Hosts Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Thursday
The Perry Chamber of Commerce had a busy day Thursday hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for businesses in the community. First off the Chamber officially celebrated the Kwik Star location along 1st Street in Perry that has now been officially open since July 22nd.The ribbon cutting also featured two $1,000 donations one to the Perry Public Library and one to the Perry Peace Officers Association which District Leader Mitch Schneider says giving back is important to the company.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/5/2022)-Jefferson Matters with Matt Wetrich and Jill Morton
Jill Morton and Matt Wetrich with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community gives us an update.
Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Cruisin’ to the Square in Jefferson
One of the last big events of the summer is happening next week in Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square is set for Thursday, August 11th on the downtown square from 4:30-7pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are shoring things up before the city is invaded by several classic and modern vehicles, while also giving out nine different awards.
HIRTA To Bring New Service To Perry
The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) already serves Dallas County but a new service is planned for the city of Perry. HIRTA recently received a 2022 Community Challenge Grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) which Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young says will help provide Perry residents with a new way to get around town through a project that will provide a bus service within the city of Perry. The service will allow people to get to important amenities including healthcare and employment.
Floral Bouquet Make And Takes With Dallas County Extension
Dallas County Extension and Outreach is hosting a fun program throughout August for people to make their own floral arrangements. Every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the master gardener demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
Grand Junction Fun Days is this Weekend
If you are looking for some family fun entertainment this weekend, the City of Grand Junction has you covered. Grand Junction Fun Days kicks-off tomorrow evening with the beer tent from 4pm to midnight, as well as a carnival from 6-10pm at the former school property. Additionally, there will be musical entertainment with the Danny Grause Band from Ames to perform from 8-11pm. Co-organizer Linda Hoffman says tickets can be purchased on site for the carnival and people can watch the band for free outside of the beer tent, which has a $5 cover charge.
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday
This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing
We discuss with the spokeswomen Mary Porter about the Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing that takes place on August 5 and 6th.
Jefferson Residents Can Now See Architect Presentation on Indoor Pool Feasibility
The information regarding a survey and options for an indoor pool in Jefferson are now available to the public. The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Board, as well as the indoor pool committee held another public meeting last month to see the results from the community survey as a way to gauge whether or not the city should pursue an indoor pool that would be attached to the Greene County Community Center. Some of the feedback included a need for water aerobics, ensure adequate programming and making sure that the indoor pool does not take away from the established outdoor pool.
141 Garage Sales Begin Today
If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
Adair County Health Foundation Receives Donation
A large donation was made to the Adair County Health Foundation to continue to improve rural healthcare. The donation of $50,000 was made in the memory of Doctor Don King, from Vero Beach, Florida to the foundation. Dr. King died in May of 2022 and the donation was made by his family.
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
Reminder: Perry Chamber To Host Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Tomorrow
The Perry Chamber of Commerce will be hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the community tomorrow. The two ribbon cuttings will include the new Kwik Star location along First Street in Perry at 11 a.m. and the second ribbon cutting will take place at 6 p.m. for the Blonde Sisters Boutique which is on Second Street in downtown Perry.
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
Perry Youth Football Block Party This Weekend
Perry Youth Football will be hosting a fundraiser this weekend to help raise money for a good cause. The Bluejay Football Block Party will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Cleanworks Autowash parking lot. Board Member Tiffany Olejniczak says people will be able to get their car washed for a free-will donation or they can use the automatic wash bays and those proceeds will also go to Perry Youth Football.
Hot Afternoon But Good Turnout For Stuart Police Department’s Night Out
It was a hot afternoon for the Stuart Police Department’s 39th annual National Night Out but they got a chance to interact with the community Tuesday. The National Night Out event is celebrated across many communities in the nation and seeks to promote police relationships with community partners. Sargent Katie Guisinger says they collected non-perishable food items for the Stuart Food Pantry and had some fun prizes along with an ice cream truck, bouncy houses and face paintings for kids, all for free. She says this is another way for them to give back.
Corn and Soybeans Still Doing Well in Greene County, But Not For Long Without Rainfall
Corn and soybeans are starting to show signs of needing precipitation. Landus Cooperative Field Agronomist Zach Minnihan tells Raccoon Valley Radio corn has been tasseled, which means its done growing height-wise, while soybeans continue to develop. However, he says corn and soybeans are still okay because of the subsoil moisture levels due to the wet spring that happened.
