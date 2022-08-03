Strong Storms/High Winds Hit Parts of MN

Read on kduz.com
SE Minnesota, Strong Storms With Hail And Flash Flooding Saturday
It looks like we'll be in for another wet and humid weekend in Rochester and all over Southeastern Minnesota. The National Weather Service out of LaCrosse, Wisconsin says to watch out for flooding, damaging wind, and hail. According to the NWS - Lacrosse,. Periodic showers and storms will be seen...
voiceofalexandria.com
Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota
(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
Thousands still without power after strong storms sweep through metro
MINNEAPOLIS — Emergency crews fanned out across the Twin Cities metro and surrounding communities Wednesday after wind and heavy rain swept through the area overnight. According to Xcel Energy, around 35,000 people in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin were initially without power after the storm. As of Wednesday evening, about 4,500 customers were still impacted by outages.
Overnight storms leave thousands without power in the Twin Cities
Thousands of Xcel Energy customers were left without power after powerful storms packing strong wind gusts impacted Minnesota late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The highest wind gust of 81 miles per hour was reported west of Hector.
FOX 21 Online
Overnight Storm Damage In Minnesota: Fires, Toppled Trees, Power Outages
(FOX 9) – Storms that pushed through the Twin Cities metro around midnight knocked power out for thousands of customers in the metro as wind gust exceeded 60 miles per hour in some areas. As of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Xcel Energy reported more than 37,000 customers had no power,...
Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?
A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern...
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
kvrr.com
Storms knock out power to 75,000 customers in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power.
mprnews.org
Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to more than 60,000 overnight
Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities overnight. As of this update at 1 a.m., more than 61,000 Xcel Energy customers are without power. That number has been growing. The post below is a compilation of reports as the storms rolled through. The storm produced a 62...
Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events
Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
mprnews.org
