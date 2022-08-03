ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid News Anchors In Texas | 2022

In the information era, news broadcasting has suffered as viewers increasingly resort to digital platforms rather than Fox, CNN, or other “alphabet” TV news networks for their news. Even so, working as a news anchor may be very rewarding, especially if you work in television and represent a...
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk

Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Pleasanton Express

Cowboy of the Year deadline extended

There are few who can still fill the boots of a true cowboy, but for the 56th year, the search is on for the Cowboy of the Year as well as new and deserving inductees into the South Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. These honors are given to genuine, hardworking...
freightwaves.com

Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud

A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
Pleasanton Express

Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

Hope you are all having a great week. I asked staff for a projects update and Mr. Alviso supplied this information. The city has been busy with many projects going on, here are just a few that we have been working on. Eastside Neighborhood Meet & Greet On July 30th, 2022, the City of Pleasanton hosted a three hour Meet & Greet at the Pleasanton Riverpark from 11am – 2pm. We provided hotdogs, popcorn and drinks. Those involved were the Eastside Neighborhood Watch, Pleasanton Police Department, city council, city manager and staff. Our main topic of discussion was on how our police department and code enforcement could help with their concerns.
KXAN

Last Uvalde victim injured in shooting discharged from San Antonio hospital

(The Hill) – The final hospitalized victim from the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was discharged from a San Antonio hospital Friday. Mayah Zamora, 10, was shown in a video posted by University Health San Antonio passing out roses to nurses and other staff members who were applauding her as she left the hospital.
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Lunch, desserts and silent auction. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 8 Couser Blvd. in Charlotte. Plates pre-sold for $10 each will include chicken salad croissant, pasta salad and fruit salad. Contact library to buy a plate, 830-277-1212. Atascosa Co. First Responder Appreciation Dinner Aug. 4. Hosted by City of Poteet and...
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa County Democratic Party

I would like to start my column this month by thanking everyone who reached out to me following the very sudden and unexpected passing of my sister. Your support, kind words and condolences were a deep comfort and sustained me through the early days of grief. I am very proud and grateful to be a part of this caring community. Thank you.
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
