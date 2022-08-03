Read on www.pleasantonexpress.com
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws
Lately, there has been a lot of focus on the new Texas anti-abortion law, which has led to protests ad debate. Today I thought we could look at the lighter side of some laws from the past. A few of these are outdated but have been a law in San Antonio in the past.
KENS 5
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
All the San Antonio food and drink news you missed the past week
There is a barbecue thief amongst us.
San Antonio Current
New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state
The new book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State features San Antonio’s Texas T Pub in its roundup of a dozen watering holes that embody the state's drinking culture, the Express-News reports. Written and photographed by Central Texas natives Anthony Head and Kirk Weddle, respectively,...
Outraged Uvalde residents stand up to NRA, get local gun giveaway canceled
Protesters in support of gun control hold signs accross the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, on May 27, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) A fundraising event planned by charity for National Rifle Association (NRA) in Hondo Texas, some...
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid News Anchors In Texas | 2022
In the information era, news broadcasting has suffered as viewers increasingly resort to digital platforms rather than Fox, CNN, or other “alphabet” TV news networks for their news. Even so, working as a news anchor may be very rewarding, especially if you work in television and represent a...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk
Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Pleasanton Express
Cowboy of the Year deadline extended
There are few who can still fill the boots of a true cowboy, but for the 56th year, the search is on for the Cowboy of the Year as well as new and deserving inductees into the South Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. These honors are given to genuine, hardworking...
San Antonio police still 'waiting out' man in Stone Oak standoff
The man was still barricaded on Friday.
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
Pleasanton Express
Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton
Hope you are all having a great week. I asked staff for a projects update and Mr. Alviso supplied this information. The city has been busy with many projects going on, here are just a few that we have been working on. Eastside Neighborhood Meet & Greet On July 30th, 2022, the City of Pleasanton hosted a three hour Meet & Greet at the Pleasanton Riverpark from 11am – 2pm. We provided hotdogs, popcorn and drinks. Those involved were the Eastside Neighborhood Watch, Pleasanton Police Department, city council, city manager and staff. Our main topic of discussion was on how our police department and code enforcement could help with their concerns.
The Beach Boys to play in San Antonio this October
SAN ANTONIO — One of the most iconic of American bands, The Beach Boys, is set to bring their Californian spirit and surf-and-sunshine music to the Majestic Theater on Oct. 3, though the concert won't feature founding members Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and David Marks. Tickets start at $50,...
KXAN
Last Uvalde victim injured in shooting discharged from San Antonio hospital
(The Hill) – The final hospitalized victim from the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was discharged from a San Antonio hospital Friday. Mayah Zamora, 10, was shown in a video posted by University Health San Antonio passing out roses to nurses and other staff members who were applauding her as she left the hospital.
Pleasanton Express
Out and About
Lunch, desserts and silent auction. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 8 Couser Blvd. in Charlotte. Plates pre-sold for $10 each will include chicken salad croissant, pasta salad and fruit salad. Contact library to buy a plate, 830-277-1212. Atascosa Co. First Responder Appreciation Dinner Aug. 4. Hosted by City of Poteet and...
Pleasanton Express
Atascosa County Democratic Party
I would like to start my column this month by thanking everyone who reached out to me following the very sudden and unexpected passing of my sister. Your support, kind words and condolences were a deep comfort and sustained me through the early days of grief. I am very proud and grateful to be a part of this caring community. Thank you.
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story House of Smoke on River Walk
It will feature a barbecue and a full bar.
San Antonio Rodeo announces entertainers for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has announced their entertainment lineup for the 2023 rodeo, set to return in February. Here are the following artists scheduled to be at the rodeo along with the dates you can catch them live. Jake Owen - Friday, Feb....
Zoo tiger can’t get enough of new toy
A Sumatran tiger at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo was thrilled as she playfully attacked her new toy - a barrel inside a barrel.
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
