La Parita 4-H Club is hosting its first-ever 4-H Dance. The free event will take place on Aug. 27 from 6-9 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Parish Hall in Pleasanton. The president of La Parita 4-H, Montana Aguilar, wanted this event to be somewhere kids of all ages could socialize. The 4-H dance will be familyfriendly for children in elementary to high school, but not required to be enrolled in 4-H. Montana’s hopes for this event are the continuation of this dance, and that it be an inspiration for other organizations to host dances locally. The dress code for La Parita 4-H Dance is Sunday best to as fancy as you would like. Some donations are still needed for this event; dinnerware and decorations. There will be a sit-down meal with pizza during the dance. La Parita hopes that success will bring future dances with more of a sit-down meal beforehand for children to socialize. The inspiration came from Joe’s Place dances that were held for middle and high school students. Sponsors of the dance are Security State Bank, Capital Farm Credit, Chili Bandera, Peeler Ranches, Bring It Productions, Clayton’s Meat Market, Edward Jones–Michele Higginbottom, Sierra Services, Texco General Contractors, Sherry Gaydos, KSAQ, and Pleasanton Express.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO