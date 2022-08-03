Read on www.pleasantonexpress.com
Comin’ up locally
Aug. 6, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. All families enrolled in the 2021-22 4-H year are invited. Aug. 10. 6:15 p.m. Rossville Community Center. $15 cash charge for the event as well as a meal. 2022 strawberry trial data will be released. Beef Showmanship Clinic. Aug. 13. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Slomchinski...
Back to school
Happy August to the readers! Seems like the summer has moved along rather quickly as the students begin another year of school this month. The last couple of days before the semester begins can be a little nerve-wracking for students. However, the experience may be a little better for the parents sending their children back to school. That was the case at least with my parents. My siblings and I created enough havoc for them. Regardless if you are a student, educator or parent, I send my best wishes to you for a successful school year. To the teachers, thank you for what you do! We have some very intelligent minds in the community.
La Parita 4-H is hosting a dance
La Parita 4-H Club is hosting its first-ever 4-H Dance. The free event will take place on Aug. 27 from 6-9 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Parish Hall in Pleasanton. The president of La Parita 4-H, Montana Aguilar, wanted this event to be somewhere kids of all ages could socialize. The 4-H dance will be familyfriendly for children in elementary to high school, but not required to be enrolled in 4-H. Montana’s hopes for this event are the continuation of this dance, and that it be an inspiration for other organizations to host dances locally. The dress code for La Parita 4-H Dance is Sunday best to as fancy as you would like. Some donations are still needed for this event; dinnerware and decorations. There will be a sit-down meal with pizza during the dance. La Parita hopes that success will bring future dances with more of a sit-down meal beforehand for children to socialize. The inspiration came from Joe’s Place dances that were held for middle and high school students. Sponsors of the dance are Security State Bank, Capital Farm Credit, Chili Bandera, Peeler Ranches, Bring It Productions, Clayton’s Meat Market, Edward Jones–Michele Higginbottom, Sierra Services, Texco General Contractors, Sherry Gaydos, KSAQ, and Pleasanton Express.
BACKPACKS PACKED
Pleasanton FFA members recently attended the annual convention in Fort Worth. Members were able to participate in a statewide community service project and provide backpacks fully stocked with school supplies. Pictured, left to right, top row: Brayden Ratliff, Sarah Scharmann, Carlos Cruz, Jadyn Swan, McAda Rutherford, Brady Stevens; bottom row: Adeline collins, Kinsley Barker, Evelynn Caraway and Kassidy Vickers.
Blood drive Aug. 7
The St. Andrew Catholic Church Knights of Columbus will host a blood drive on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. The event will take place at the parish hall, 626 Market St. in Pleasanton. For details on this blood drive, please call 210-731- 5590. To donate blood, you...
CYNDIA MAXWELL
Cyndia Ann Maxwell of Pleasanton, passed away on July 14, 2022. She was born in Roscoe, Texas, in 1938 to Albert and Helen Munroe. As a youth, she moved to Plainview with her family. She married James (Jim) Maxwell of Plainview in 1956. Cyndia began her legal career in Hale...
Atascosa County 4-H Awards Funday Saturday
The annual Atascosa County 4-H Awards Funday will be held from 6-10 p.m. this Saturday, August 6 at the Atascosa County Extension Office Grounds. All families enrolled in the 2021-22 4-H year are invited to attend. The theme for the night is college night so attendees are encouraged to wear...
Atascosa County Democratic Party
I would like to start my column this month by thanking everyone who reached out to me following the very sudden and unexpected passing of my sister. Your support, kind words and condolences were a deep comfort and sustained me through the early days of grief. I am very proud and grateful to be a part of this caring community. Thank you.
Cowboy of the Year deadline extended
There are few who can still fill the boots of a true cowboy, but for the 56th year, the search is on for the Cowboy of the Year as well as new and deserving inductees into the South Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. These honors are given to genuine, hardworking...
Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton
Hope you are all having a great week. I asked staff for a projects update and Mr. Alviso supplied this information. The city has been busy with many projects going on, here are just a few that we have been working on. Eastside Neighborhood Meet & Greet On July 30th, 2022, the City of Pleasanton hosted a three hour Meet & Greet at the Pleasanton Riverpark from 11am – 2pm. We provided hotdogs, popcorn and drinks. Those involved were the Eastside Neighborhood Watch, Pleasanton Police Department, city council, city manager and staff. Our main topic of discussion was on how our police department and code enforcement could help with their concerns.
Pleasanton Cowboy Heritage History
Part II- The Cowboys/ Los Vaqueros & The Great Western Cattle Trail. As I explained in Part I- Birthplace of the Cowboy, cowboys, or vaqueros, come in all shapes, colors and experience levels. In the 1800s, vaqueros were mestizos, or a mix of Spanish and indigenous ancestry – so, to be clearer, a version of the modern-day Hispanic. In Brandon Seale’s podcast “A New History of Old Texas,” Seale reports that the Anglo settlers admired the skills of the vaqueros, and their goal was to “ride like Mexicans” one day. The vaqueros’ skills must have provided a distinct advantage in handling cattle. If you ever are curious about the modern-era cowboys in Atascosa County and you want to see a handful of them, look no further than the Longhorn Museum. Walk into the museum’s front door, say hello to Alice, and immediately turn around and look up. They will be there, framed and labeled from 1966 to 2015.
TERESITA MORENO
Teresita Martinez Moreno was a loving mother, caring sister and beloved grandma, she left her loved ones peacefully at her home, of San Antonio, on July 15. She was born to Miguel and Sara Martinez on October 15, 1945, in Pearsall. Marrying Robert Moreno, she soon had six kids; Robert...
Tilden 4-H holding fall fest
Tilden 4-H has announced they will be having a fall festival on August 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Tilden Community Center. This will also be a great opportunity to find out more about the different programs and opportunities that 4-H offers. For more details call the extension office at...
Berdeaux adresses Poteet ISD board
The Poteet Independent School Board did not approve the 2023 ACAD budget at their last meeting. Poteet ACAD representative Salvador Almanza introduced Chief Appraiser Michelle Berdeaux, who described the process of developing the budget. This is the fifth one worked on this year and reduces the original budget considerably. They have amended the figures to meet market rates for salaries and services, which is where they have fallen behind each year. The 2022 school district’s levies continue to be pressed down due to the change in homestead amounts that have grown. However, the additional amount to the PISD share would be $711.78. She added that the budget increase is nominal for the jurisdiction and they are required to meet all state requirements. They are asking for another appraiser due to the growth of properties. The board members had no questions, but tabled the item until after their executive session.
Our website is a TPA winner
The Pleasanton Express won First Place Website, Weekly Division at the Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest held last week. That is the good news!. The bad news is that digital-only newspapers are a fact of the future. The Pleasanton Express loves our readers and our advertisers who keep us not just surviving but thriving. We are deeply invested and dedicated to keeping the Pleasanton Express print product alive and relevant.
HIGGINBOTHAM RECEIVES AWARD
Jourdanton Rotary Club President Jim Andrus awards the Paul Harris Fellowship Award to Michele Higginbotham, for appreciation for substantial contributions. The recognition was created in memory of Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary. It shows appreciation for contributions made to charitable and educational programs.
COOLING OFF AT WATER GUN WARS
Officer G. Ayala and Eyn Alaniz and Sgt Chia partake in the annual Water Gun Wars as a community event hosted by the Pleasanton Police Department along with Atascosa County Sheriffs Office at the Pleasanton River Park.
ELIZABETH RODRIGUEZ
Elizabeth Rodriguez, 60, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on July 25, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on November 1, 1961, in San Antonio to Leonel Rodriguez, Sr. and Silvia Moreno. Elizabeth was a hardworking, dedicated woman that was full of...
House named to 40-under-40 list by Dave Campbell’s
In mid July Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website unveiled their list of the top 40 coaches under 40 years old in the state of Texas. The list included both college and high school coaches. One of the notable names on that list of statewide standouts was Poteet Head Football...
Rockstar rancher jumps ten spots on music charts
“…Who knows when it’ll rain again” is a lyric from Brad Jenschke’s new song, “Morning Rain,” and it’s a lyric we all can relate to right now. It’s climbing the Texas Country Music Top 100 charts at #79 last week, jumping ten spots.
