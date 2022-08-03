ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Pleasanton Express

Atascosa County Republican Party

Election Integrity has been a hot topic of conversation lately. Just today, the conversation turned to confidence, or lack of confidence, in the elections, and the feeling that the average citizen has no recourse against an ever increasing corrupt government. In a recent poll conducted by ABC/Ipsos, only 20% of...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa County Democratic Party

I would like to start my column this month by thanking everyone who reached out to me following the very sudden and unexpected passing of my sister. Your support, kind words and condolences were a deep comfort and sustained me through the early days of grief. I am very proud and grateful to be a part of this caring community. Thank you.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Atascosa County, TX
I’m very excited to announce that a program I have been working to get started for quite some time. The Atascosa Substance Abuse Program, ASAP, for juvenile. We will start taking applicants for Sept. 1. Our intake will be limited to the first eight and then we will increase the amount of beds to 12. We will be taking youth who are eligible from other counties, which will generate revenue. The treatment is a minimum of six months with possible extensions to 9 months. Applicants must be approved by the program director.
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire

HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
TEXAS STATE
Alamo Cenotaph monument vandalized

SAN ANTONIO — Graffiti was found on the Alamo Cenotaph... again. The damage is fixed but the investigation continues after someone tagged the Cenotaph monument on Alamo Plaza. One of the centerpieces of the plaza is also known as "The Spirit of Sacrifice" and it honors the people who fought on the Texas side in the Battle of the Alamo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Lunch, desserts and silent auction. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 8 Couser Blvd. in Charlotte. Plates pre-sold for $10 each will include chicken salad croissant, pasta salad and fruit salad. Contact library to buy a plate, 830-277-1212. Atascosa Co. First Responder Appreciation Dinner Aug. 4. Hosted by City of Poteet and...
CHARLOTTE, TX
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud

A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

USDA STATE DIRECTOR VISITS PLEASANTON

New state director for the USDA, Lillian Salerno, visited with Pleasanton city officials July 28 about future plans for the city. Pictured l to r: Assistant City Manager David Alviso, City of Pleasanton Finance Director Kristi Bandy, Arturo Olivarez with Henry Cuellar’s Office, City Manager Johnny Huizar, USDA State Director Lillian Salerno, Janice Gonzales with EMC Strategy Group, Pleasanton Municipal Airport Manager John ‘JJ’ Roberts, and Ernie Gonzales from EMC Strategy Group.
PLEASANTON, TX
San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists

After the rancorous public comment session for Tuesday's city council vote on a resolution supporting abortion rights, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez had choice words for some anti-abortion activists in attendance. McKee-Rodriguez, one of nine San Antonio council members who supported the resolution, sent his "love and gratitude" to those...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Farmers, ranchers struggling to endure the worst drought in a decade

Russell Boening estimates that he’s only received about 2.5 inches of rain on his farm and ranch in Wilson County since Nov. 1, 2021. “I don’t believe we have ever gone nine months with such a small amount in my lifetime,” explained Boening, who is also the Texas Farm Bureau president. “Most of South Texas is in the same shape, with some very small areas not experiencing that extreme, but still in a tough spot.”
WILSON COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

DONALD PALMER

Donald H. Palmer, age 88, of Poteet, Texas, went to be with our heavenly Father Saturday, July 30, 2022 peacefully in his home. Don was born in North Chatham, New York on September 28, 1933. Don was a retired Air Force Veteran who then became a master plumber and had...
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

BACKPACKS PACKED

Pleasanton FFA members recently attended the annual convention in Fort Worth. Members were able to participate in a statewide community service project and provide backpacks fully stocked with school supplies. Pictured, left to right, top row: Brayden Ratliff, Sarah Scharmann, Carlos Cruz, Jadyn Swan, McAda Rutherford, Brady Stevens; bottom row: Adeline collins, Kinsley Barker, Evelynn Caraway and Kassidy Vickers.
PLEASANTON, TX

