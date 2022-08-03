I’m very excited to announce that a program I have been working to get started for quite some time. The Atascosa Substance Abuse Program, ASAP, for juvenile. We will start taking applicants for Sept. 1. Our intake will be limited to the first eight and then we will increase the amount of beds to 12. We will be taking youth who are eligible from other counties, which will generate revenue. The treatment is a minimum of six months with possible extensions to 9 months. Applicants must be approved by the program director.

2 DAYS AGO