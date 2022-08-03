Read on www.pleasantonexpress.com
Outraged Uvalde residents stand up to NRA, get local gun giveaway canceled
Protesters in support of gun control hold signs accross the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, on May 27, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) A fundraising event planned by charity for National Rifle Association (NRA) in Hondo Texas, some...
Pleasanton Express
Atascosa County Republican Party
Election Integrity has been a hot topic of conversation lately. Just today, the conversation turned to confidence, or lack of confidence, in the elections, and the feeling that the average citizen has no recourse against an ever increasing corrupt government. In a recent poll conducted by ABC/Ipsos, only 20% of...
Pleasanton Express
Atascosa County Democratic Party
I would like to start my column this month by thanking everyone who reached out to me following the very sudden and unexpected passing of my sister. Your support, kind words and condolences were a deep comfort and sustained me through the early days of grief. I am very proud and grateful to be a part of this caring community. Thank you.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Councilwoman Teri Castillo denies claim that abortion-rights vote is merely symbolic
San Antonio District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo led the charge for the resolution her colleagues passed 9-2 Tuesday to push back at Texas' pending "trigger law" banning abortion access. Her office penned the resolution, modeled after a similar measure passed by Austin's city council. What's more, she worked with Mayor...
Pleasanton Express
Atascosa County Judge’s Report
I’m very excited to announce that a program I have been working to get started for quite some time. The Atascosa Substance Abuse Program, ASAP, for juvenile. We will start taking applicants for Sept. 1. Our intake will be limited to the first eight and then we will increase the amount of beds to 12. We will be taking youth who are eligible from other counties, which will generate revenue. The treatment is a minimum of six months with possible extensions to 9 months. Applicants must be approved by the program director.
fox26houston.com
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
Alamo Cenotaph monument vandalized
SAN ANTONIO — Graffiti was found on the Alamo Cenotaph... again. The damage is fixed but the investigation continues after someone tagged the Cenotaph monument on Alamo Plaza. One of the centerpieces of the plaza is also known as "The Spirit of Sacrifice" and it honors the people who fought on the Texas side in the Battle of the Alamo.
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
Pleasanton Express
Out and About
Lunch, desserts and silent auction. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 8 Couser Blvd. in Charlotte. Plates pre-sold for $10 each will include chicken salad croissant, pasta salad and fruit salad. Contact library to buy a plate, 830-277-1212. Atascosa Co. First Responder Appreciation Dinner Aug. 4. Hosted by City of Poteet and...
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
Frances Hall charged with insurance fraud, could face prison time
SAN ANTONIO — Frances Hall, the co-owner of the Bill Hall Jr. Trucking company, turned herself in to authorities in Bexar County after having an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Travis County since June 30. Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that...
Pleasanton Express
USDA STATE DIRECTOR VISITS PLEASANTON
New state director for the USDA, Lillian Salerno, visited with Pleasanton city officials July 28 about future plans for the city. Pictured l to r: Assistant City Manager David Alviso, City of Pleasanton Finance Director Kristi Bandy, Arturo Olivarez with Henry Cuellar’s Office, City Manager Johnny Huizar, USDA State Director Lillian Salerno, Janice Gonzales with EMC Strategy Group, Pleasanton Municipal Airport Manager John ‘JJ’ Roberts, and Ernie Gonzales from EMC Strategy Group.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists
After the rancorous public comment session for Tuesday's city council vote on a resolution supporting abortion rights, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez had choice words for some anti-abortion activists in attendance. McKee-Rodriguez, one of nine San Antonio council members who supported the resolution, sent his "love and gratitude" to those...
devinenews.com
Amongst packed court room County leaders push 65+ property tax appraisal freeze idea to the voters in November
Medina County commissioners gave unanimous consent Thursday (July 28) to add a measure to the Nov. 8 ballot seeking voter approval to freeze the appraisal value on property owned by residents over 65 years old. Rather than approving Commissioner Jerry Beck’s proposal for commissioners to institute the tax freeze right...
KSAT 12
Farmers, ranchers struggling to endure the worst drought in a decade
Russell Boening estimates that he’s only received about 2.5 inches of rain on his farm and ranch in Wilson County since Nov. 1, 2021. “I don’t believe we have ever gone nine months with such a small amount in my lifetime,” explained Boening, who is also the Texas Farm Bureau president. “Most of South Texas is in the same shape, with some very small areas not experiencing that extreme, but still in a tough spot.”
KSAT 12
BCSO investigating threatening letters sent to Barrientes Vela ahead of public corruption trial
SAN ANTONIO – Indicted ex-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela has repeatedly been targeted with death threats ahead of her upcoming public corruption trial, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by KSAT Investigates confirms. An attorney for the former Bexar County Precinct 2 constable provided evidence to Judge Velia...
Pleasanton Express
DONALD PALMER
Donald H. Palmer, age 88, of Poteet, Texas, went to be with our heavenly Father Saturday, July 30, 2022 peacefully in his home. Don was born in North Chatham, New York on September 28, 1933. Don was a retired Air Force Veteran who then became a master plumber and had...
Pleasanton Express
BACKPACKS PACKED
Pleasanton FFA members recently attended the annual convention in Fort Worth. Members were able to participate in a statewide community service project and provide backpacks fully stocked with school supplies. Pictured, left to right, top row: Brayden Ratliff, Sarah Scharmann, Carlos Cruz, Jadyn Swan, McAda Rutherford, Brady Stevens; bottom row: Adeline collins, Kinsley Barker, Evelynn Caraway and Kassidy Vickers.
KENS 5
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
