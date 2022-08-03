Read on www.pleasantonexpress.com
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
BCSO searching for two suspects who stole an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying these two suspects who stole an ATM. BCSO responded Friday, July 29, just after 5 a.m. to the 20000 block of Mathis Road for a burglary at a closed business. BCSO was able to gather surveillance footage...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
news4sanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
KSAT 12
San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for embezzling $291,000 from nonprofit
SAN ANTONIO – The office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit that provided services for the San Antonio Downtown Public Improvement District was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud. According to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas, Alicia Henderson...
KSAT 12
Man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio pleads not guilty
SAN ANTONIO – One of the men facing federal charges in connection with the tractor-tractor incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people pleaded not guilty Thursday, the U.S. Magistrate’s Office said. Christian Martinez entered his not guilty plea...
Frances Hall charged with insurance fraud, could face prison time
SAN ANTONIO — Frances Hall, the co-owner of the Bill Hall Jr. Trucking company, turned herself in to authorities in Bexar County after having an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Travis County since June 30. Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that...
KSAT 12
‘This is unprecedented’: Arsonists responsible for 42 fires in about 3 months time, Atascosa County Sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A serial arsonist is on the loose in Atascosa County, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff. Investigators believe the person or people are responsible for 42 fires in roughly three months time. They say the arsonist could be connected to other fires as well, but they just don’t have enough evidence.
San Antonio police still 'waiting out' man in Stone Oak standoff
The man was still barricaded on Friday.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Adrian Barcenes
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 15-year-old Adrian Barcenes. Adrian was last seen back on April 29 on the city's Southeast Side along Vinsant Circle not far from SE Military Drive. "He never returned from shool, his guardians do no know...
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
KENS 5
Bexar County K-9 sniffs out $400,000 worth of drugs
SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody and about $400,000 worth of drugs seized Wednesday when a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office alerted deputies during a traffic stop. According to a BCSO Facebook post, deputies patrolling the far southeast side of the county pulled over...
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for inappropriately touching 8-year-old girl in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a San Antonio man to 46 years in prison on Friday for touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately in 2016. One day before, a jury found 53-year-old Arnoldo Diaz guilty on two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure, according to the Bexar County Attorney’s Office.
KTSA
Castle Hills Police find stolen mail during traffic stop, driver arrested
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Castle Hills are looking into how a man they stopped for a traffic violation got his hands on hundreds of pieces of mail that didn’t belong to him. When officers stopped the man on Jackson Keller Road, they noticed a large...
KSAT 12
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night. San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.
KSAT 12
Driver dies after hitting mattress on I-37, crashing into trees in South Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A driver died after he crashed his truck along Interstate 37 in South Bexar County on Thursday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said the driver was traveling northbound on I-37 near Hardy Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a mattress on the road.
Father charged after baby's injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome
SAN ANTONIO — A man is facing charges of injury to a child after a baby was hurt back in July, San Antonio police said. The affidavit for an arrest warrant says baby Isaiah Herrera was just 64 days old when he ended up in the hospital, unresponsive. Doctors tell investigators the boy's injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman who murdered husband is charged in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme
Frances Hall, who was placed in jail again this week, is being charged in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme. Hall had turned herself into Bexar County authorities since there had been a warrant out for Hall’s arrest since June 30, 2022. According to investigators, from 2009 to 2016, Hall had provided...
