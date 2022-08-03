ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
freightwaves.com

Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud

A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Atascosa County, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasanton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Atascosa County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Acso#The Peace Pct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
KENS 5

Bexar County K-9 sniffs out $400,000 worth of drugs

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody and about $400,000 worth of drugs seized Wednesday when a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office alerted deputies during a traffic stop. According to a BCSO Facebook post, deputies patrolling the far southeast side of the county pulled over...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication.  According to court documents, on July […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy