Bournemouth in talks with Barcelona over goalkeeper Neto

SkySports
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Willian ‘in talks over shock Premier League return with Fulham showing transfer interest’
WILLIAN is in talks over a shock return to the Premier League with Fulham, according to reports. The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger, 33, left the Emirates in 2021 just a year into his three-year deal. However, Goal in Brazil state he could be on his way back to London.
Youngster who 'astonished' Lionel Messi at Barcelona joins MLS side as league enjoys biggest ever transfer window
Riqui Puig was once tipped for stardom at Barcelona by Messi, but was allowed to leave the club for free to join Los Angeles Galaxy this week.
Report: Talks Continue Between Chelsea And Barcelona Over Sale Of Marcos Alonso
Chelsea and Barcelona are in discussions over the transfer of Spanish fullback Marcos Alonso, according to Christian Falk.
Full Team News: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)
Manchester United take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, in their first Premier League game of the season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to kickstart his United career with all three points against the Seagulls. Here is a look at how both teams are shaping...
3 ways Erik ten Hag could set up Manchester United's frontline against Brighton without Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag’s preparations for his first competitive game as Manchester United manager were dealt a blow on Thursday as news broke that Anthony Martial is set to miss out with a hamstring problem. The 26-year-old Frenchman was set to start upfront in United’s Premier League opener against Brighton...
Corinthians president reveals desire to sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has spoken about wanting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Man Utd.
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Transfer rumours: Klopp wants Sane at Liverpool; Man Utd at De Jong breaking point
Friday's transfer rumours include Leroy Sane, Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana, Benjamin Sesko, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leandro Paredes and more.
Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
Liga MX & MLS come together for two Leagues Cup showcase matches
Liga MX and Major League Soccer are going head to head as Chivas de Guadalajara confronts LA Galaxy and LAFC takes on Club America at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The two exhibition matches serve to promote the Leagues Cup, an annual month-long tournament featuring all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX coming in 2023. Though the competition is separate from the Concacaf Champions League, the winner of the tournament earns automatic qualification to the CCL round of 16.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool transfer stance amid spate of injuries
Jurgen Klopp has ruled out making any further signings before the transfer window closes.
Real Salt Lake sign Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest
Real Salt Lake saw a busy final day to the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, finalizing a deal for Braian Ojeda in the final hours. The midfielder agreed to join RSL on a year-long loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, arriving as the team’s first ever U22 Initiative signing.
New England Revolution sign winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC
The New England Revolution have signed winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC, in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. Additionally, the Western Conference side will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He joins the Revolution’s roster as a domestic...
FC Cincinnati mutually part ways with Haris Medunjanin ahead of PEC Zwolle move
FC Cincinnati are mutually parting ways with midfielder Haris Medunjanin, the club announced Thursday. Medunjanin has spent three years with the Orange and Blue, making 71 appearances and scoring four goals across all competitions following a previous spell with the Philadelphia Union. It will be Medunjanin's former club that will...
Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea captain signs new two-year contract to quash Barcelona speculation
Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by extending his Blues contract until 2024. The Chelsea captain has added another two years to his west London stay, thwarting Barcelona's long-running pursuit of the 32-year-old. The Spain full-back joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has swept the board of...
Man Utd consider pushing through Frenkie de Jong transfer amid Chelsea interest
Man Utd could push through Frenkie De Jong deal by helping pay deferred wages.
Real Salt Lake sign striker Danny Musovski from LAFC
Real Salt Lake have completed the trade of Danny Musovski from LAFC in exchange for $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM). $150k of the fee will go straight to LAFC in 2022, with the remaining $100k to be paid next year. RSL will also pay additional GAM should Musovski hit certain performance markers.
