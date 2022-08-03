ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bournemouth in talks with Barcelona over goalkeeper Neto

By Jamie Spencer & Graeme Bailey
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bournemouth#Barcelona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
MLS
90min

Liga MX & MLS come together for two Leagues Cup showcase matches

Liga MX and Major League Soccer are going head to head as Chivas de Guadalajara confronts LA Galaxy and LAFC takes on Club America at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The two exhibition matches serve to promote the Leagues Cup, an annual month-long tournament featuring all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX coming in 2023. Though the competition is separate from the Concacaf Champions League, the winner of the tournament earns automatic qualification to the CCL round of 16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
90min

Real Salt Lake sign Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest

Real Salt Lake saw a busy final day to the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, finalizing a deal for Braian Ojeda in the final hours. The midfielder agreed to join RSL on a year-long loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, arriving as the team’s first ever U22 Initiative signing.
MLS
90min

New England Revolution sign winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC

The New England Revolution have signed winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC, in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. Additionally, the Western Conference side will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He joins the Revolution’s roster as a domestic...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
90min

Real Salt Lake sign striker Danny Musovski from LAFC

Real Salt Lake have completed the trade of Danny Musovski from LAFC in exchange for $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM). $150k of the fee will go straight to LAFC in 2022, with the remaining $100k to be paid next year. RSL will also pay additional GAM should Musovski hit certain performance markers.
MLS
90min

90min

760
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy