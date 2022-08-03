“You feel touched by it”; Neighbors react after family found dead in apparent murder-suicide (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The news that five people, including two little girls, were found dead inside a home in Orlando’s East Park neighborhood near Lake Nona has some residents on edge.

“Being here in this neighborhood, you feel touched by it,” Jenny Conliffe said.

On Tuesday Orlando Police responded to a home along Lake District Lane for a well-being check around 1 p.m.

When officers entered the home, they found the victims, three adults and two children, dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Neighbor Justin Rossilini said the family had moved into the neighborhood only a couple of months ago.

“They seemed very normal,” Rossilini said. “Very, very nice. Like I said, they’ve only been there for two months.”

Heather Collins said she had no idea that anything had happened until they saw officers outside the home.

“It’s actually scary if you ask me, that something that horrific could be happening right there close to you and there’s nobody there to help,” she said.

Detectives have not identified the family and said the investigation is active and ongoing.

