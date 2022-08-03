ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Murphy expected to sign bill today regarding outdoor dining. Here’s what we know.

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign a bill today extending outdoor dining standards set forth in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

During the pandemic, restaurants, bars, breweries and distilleries were given permission by the state to use tents, canopies and tables outside during the beginning of the pandemic -- superseding local ordinance.

That law will be extended to Nov. 30, 2024 with the bill signing after it was set to expire this November. It will allow the businesses to continue to use the tents, canopies, tables outside of their business establishment from the first day of April to the first day of December.

The bill was sponsored by state Sens. Paul Sarlo and Gordon Johnson.

