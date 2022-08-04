ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for Thursday, Friday as temps soar

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

WHAT'S NEW -- More humid tomorrow. Feels like temperatures 95 to 100. Actual highs in the upper 80s.

WHAT'S NEXT -- Best chance of storms is Friday afternoon and Saturday, more dry than wet conditions, drought watch for Long Island continues. The drought got much worse in the last week, 88% of Suffolk is in a drought while 60% of Nassau in a drought. The new drought info is published tomorrow morning after 8am. Almost 1% of Suffolk is in a moderate drought. That number will likely climb with tomorrow's update.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Mike Favetta says following a heat advisory for Thursday and Friday, there could be storms coming.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, some patchy fog. Warm and Muggy. Lows near 71.

THURSDAY: HEAT ALERT - HEAT ADVISORY - Mostly Sunny and much more humid. Hot. Highs 88 to 95. Feels Like or Heat Index 95 to 100 degrees.

FRIDAY: HEAT ALERT - HEAT ADVISORY -Partly Sunny. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Feels Like or Heat Index 95 to 100 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Lows near 73.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. More dry conditions than wet. Highs 85 to 90.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Lows near 74.

SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. Highs 83 to 88.

