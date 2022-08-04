ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

HEAT ALERT: Feels-like temperatures close to 100 degrees Thursday; chance for storms Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Heat advisory for Thursday and Friday as the heat index values will feel close to 100 degrees, especially on Thursday. On Friday, it will feel like the upper-90s. The dog days of summer are truly here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUf7M_0h2vZhTS00

NEXT: On Friday, along with the heat and humidity...some scattered downpours and storms return to the region, with scattered storms also possible both Saturday and Sunday and even into early next week as a frontal boundary stalls close to the area.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Thursday will be the hottest day in Connecticut with temperatures climbing into the 90s and heat index values making it feel like 100 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AxH3_0h2vZhTS00

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and very muggy. Low of 72.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9EHU_0h2vZhTS00

THURSDAY: Hazy, very hot and humid. High of 94.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWSLb_0h2vZhTS00

FRIDAY: Hazy, hot and humid with scattered storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. High of 91.

SATURDAY: Hazy and humid with scattered storms. High of 86.

SUNDAY: Hazy sun and humid with scattered storms. High of 89.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKMR1_0h2vZhTS00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#100 Degrees
Eyewitness News

EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous heat, humidity continues today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The dangerous combination of heat and humidity is expected to continue on Friday. The National Weather Service’s heat advisory for the entire state remained in place. Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert that it extended through the weekend. An air quality alert...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Heat and Dry Conditions Affecting Connecticut Farms

The high heat and drought-like conditions we’ve experienced in Connecticut this summer have had an effect on food grown in the state. At Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin, the owners switched several years ago from overhead watering to using a drip irrigation system that waters the plants right at the roots. With so little rain this summer, they’ve had to rely on that irrigation system even more to try and keep their plants alive, while being mindful not to drain their wells.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Tips to Save Energy During Heat Wave

As the hot weather in Connecticut continues, power companies are asking customers to use energy wisely. “A portion of our energy costs each year are based on the days when we use the most electricity. We want to keep that peak as low as possible," said Chris Riley, a spokesperson for Norwich Public Utilities. "Second, we want to make sure our equipment has the chance to cool off. It is being used and taxed a great deal during the day. So if we can decrease that amount, it is less wear and tear on our equipment.”
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 61

Seniors concerned about health find ways to stay cool during heat

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The ozone conditions in Connecticut on Friday increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in sensitive groups of people, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The heat and humidity will continue until early next week. While many enjoy the summer...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 4, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone with his second personal best striped bass of the summer at 48 inches; an inch longer than his prior personal best. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there was still some great striper fishing on the local reefs and points during the new moon phase and into this week. School bass feeding on rain bait on the surface can be found most days, and they can be easily caught on small topwaters and epoxy jigs. The bigger bass are still hanging on the nearshore reefs, but they have been more active after the sun goes down. Drifting live eels or casing GT eels over the reefs and rockpiles have both been safe bets when targeting big bass after dark. The chub mackerel have invaded the Central Sound, but don’t mistake them for false albacore or bonito, which haven’t arrived just yet. Fluke fishing has been consistent enough to make it worth your while, with the best catches coming from 60-80-feet of water. The sea bass have thinned out locally, but if you’re willing to burn some fuel, the late summer sea bass grounds are still holding some good fish.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

News 12

97K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy