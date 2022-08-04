HEAT ALERT: Feels-like temperatures close to 100 degrees Thursday; chance for storms Friday

NOW AND NEW: Heat advisory for Thursday and Friday as the heat index values will feel close to 100 degrees, especially on Thursday. On Friday, it will feel like the upper-90s. The dog days of summer are truly here!

NEXT: On Friday, along with the heat and humidity...some scattered downpours and storms return to the region, with scattered storms also possible both Saturday and Sunday and even into early next week as a frontal boundary stalls close to the area.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Thursday will be the hottest day in Connecticut with temperatures climbing into the 90s and heat index values making it feel like 100 degrees.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and very muggy. Low of 72.

THURSDAY: Hazy, very hot and humid. High of 94.

FRIDAY: Hazy, hot and humid with scattered storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. High of 91.

SATURDAY: Hazy and humid with scattered storms. High of 86.

SUNDAY: Hazy sun and humid with scattered storms. High of 89.