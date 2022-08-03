ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Suspects In Custody Following Drive-By Shooting At SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center: Philadelphia Police

By Ross DiMattei
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody awaiting charges after a drive-by shooting at SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center prompted a police chase on Wednesday. Two victims were shot and both were taken to Temple University Hospital.

There’s no word yet on why the suspects allegedly carried out the shooting.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and at last check, he’s in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and left knee. He’s currently in critical condition.

This shooting happened at one of the busiest SEPTA stations in the city.

Police say two uniformed officers were patrolling near Frankford Avenue and Arrott Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday when a white van pulled up to the Arrott Transportation Center and started shooting at the area near the stairs.

Immediately, officers started to pursue the van, following it north on the ground and in the sky with a police helicopter.

The chase lasted only about a mile or eight minutes until the van stopped on the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, and the two people inside, a man and a woman, gave themselves up.

Police later found two people had been shot at the original scene, but they feel fortunate more people weren’t hurt.

“We’re very fortunate to have only two people injured at this point,” Captain John Walker, of the Philadelphia Police Department, said. “We’re very happy that our officers didn’t get hurt during the course of this pursuit, nor did anybody in the public, so hopefully through the course of this investigation these people will face charges of aggravated assault and other charges and they’ll get huge bails and get off the streets of Philadelphia.”

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

