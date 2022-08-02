A parolee with the Illinois Department of Corrections was taken into custody on Thursday on meth charges by Pana PD. At 2am on Thursday, August 4th, Pana officers performed a traffic stop near IL Route 51 and 16 Junction, just west of 2500 East road. The vehicle had multiple passengers. During the stop, contact was made with 26 year old Dakoda L. Cantrell of Pana, who is a parolee with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

PANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO