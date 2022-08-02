ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath, LA

Abbeville Meridional

Alva Mae Hebert Carlin

ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Alva Mae Hebert Carlin, 86, will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, August 08, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be at...
Hubert Pierre Callahan

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Hubert Pierre Callahan, 90, who passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Maison duMonde Living Center. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Deacon Bryan Istre officiating the services.
Julia Apple Couvillon

Julia Apple Couvillon, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Cow Island, LA on Thursday, July 28th, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Esther, she relocated to Cow Island in 1951 when she married Andrew Couvillon. The two had eight children together. Julia attended Mouton Cove Elementary, Perry...
Ville Platte pastor in need of help getting churchgoers to church

Ville Platte, La (KADN)- "A bus driver locally helped us. They were grateful because they've been wanted to come." Due to no transportation for some time, the new life beginnings community churchgoers could not attend their weekly mass. Pastor Santangelo Wilson says the day a local bus driver offered his...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again

UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
CARENCRO, LA
