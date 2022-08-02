Read on www.abbevillenow.com
Related
Abbeville Meridional
Alva Mae Hebert Carlin
ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Alva Mae Hebert Carlin, 86, will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, August 08, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be at...
Abbeville Meridional
Hubert Pierre Callahan
KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Hubert Pierre Callahan, 90, who passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Maison duMonde Living Center. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Deacon Bryan Istre officiating the services.
Abbeville Meridional
Julia Apple Couvillon
Julia Apple Couvillon, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Cow Island, LA on Thursday, July 28th, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Esther, she relocated to Cow Island in 1951 when she married Andrew Couvillon. The two had eight children together. Julia attended Mouton Cove Elementary, Perry...
MMA fighter Dustin Poirier hosted school supply drive in Lafayette
Many students in Acadiana gathered at service Chevrolet Cadillac to get backpacks and school supplies from MMA fighter Dustin Poirier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Backpack giveaway planned in Lafayette
The student must be in the vehicle to receive one of the backpacks. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church.
GoFundMe started to help downtown Lafayette legend “Mr. Cliff” Andrus
Lafayette legend Cliff Andrus
Grand Coteau's Sweet Dough Pie Festival set for October
The festival includes food provided by area food trucks, arts & crafts from over 100 vendors, music all day long and of course a sweet dough pie contest with the public as judge.
kadn.com
Ville Platte pastor in need of help getting churchgoers to church
Ville Platte, La (KADN)- "A bus driver locally helped us. They were grateful because they've been wanted to come." Due to no transportation for some time, the new life beginnings community churchgoers could not attend their weekly mass. Pastor Santangelo Wilson says the day a local bus driver offered his...
RELATED PEOPLE
UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again
UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
Lafayette's Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup
Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive, and it features some amazing performers.
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
A recent photo on social media showed a man backing up his truck and unloading trash into the Vermilion River, now his identification is being sought.
Eunice man convicted in toddler's 2013 death
A four-day trial has ended with the conviction of Robert Miller, 44, on a charge of negligent homicide in the child's death, District Attorney Chad Pitre announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15th Annual Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Festival Announces 2022 Date
The 15th annual Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Festival announced the date of this year's festival.
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Shantel Renee Dugas
Dugas is wanted for aggravated battery. She is accused of intentionally striking her estranged boyfriend with her vehicle
theadvocate.com
After 8 months in a living room, Johnston Street horse statue finds new home at Moncus Park
Four years after it was removed from its perch outside Cal's Western Store and after eight months in the living room of Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux, an iconic Johnston Street horse statue on Wednesday was elevated to its new home in Moncus Park. The fiberglass horse stood atop a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inspired by late wife, Basile man builds one-of-a-kind solar-powered trike
Inspired by late wife, Basile man builds one of a kind solar powered trike
St. Landry Parish man found guilty of Negligent Homicide in the death of 18-month-old child
St. Landry District Attorney, Chad Pitre, announced today that Robert Miller, 44, of Eunice, was found guilty of Negligent Homicide.
UPDATE: Iberia Parish Civil Deputy dead after vehicle left road and sank in pond
The body of Felton J. Olivier, 78, a deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Civil Division was recovered from the submerged vehicle in New Iberia.
Mother of slain Abbeville teen says the bullets weren’t meant for him
The mother of an Abbeville teen who was murdered is speaking out and says her son was not the intended target of the shooters.
Comments / 0