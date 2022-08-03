ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Impoverished Zimbabweans turn to scrap metal trade as inflation bites

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46en5o_0h2v7lbn00

HARARE (Reuters) - Shepherd Chowe pushes a cart filled with tins, iron rods and other metallic objects down a dusty pathway in Hopley, a poor settlement about 15 km west of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare.

It is 11 a.m. and Chowe, 46, has arrived at a scrap yard where dozens of metal scavengers await to sell their wares. For two sacks, Chowe gets paid $6.

“I start moving around the township at 8 a.m. ... asking people for scrap metal or anything metallic they are not using anymore,” Chowe said, adding that on a good day he takes home $40.

Chowe is among Zimbabweans selling scrap metal for survival as the cost of living soars, piling pressure on a population already facing food shortages and high unemployment, stirring memories of economic chaos years ago under veteran leader Robert Mugabe’s near four-decade rule.

Annual inflation, which hit 256.9% in July, has cast a shadow over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to revitalise the economy.

By selling scrap metal, Chowe can afford to pay rent, buy food and pay school fees for his two daughters.

“Scrap metal has given us hope,” Chowe said.

Zimbabwe’s steel industry has been struggling since the collapsed of the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Ziscosteel) more than a decade ago.

However, in recent years, small steel producers working with scrap yard dealers are picking up the pieces.

“These scavengers help the steel industry which we supply. Sometimes they (steel makers) lack money to pay us, but the metal is always available,” scrap yard owner Fungai Mataga said, as workers loaded metal into a truck headed for Kwekwe in the Midlands, the home of steel manufactures.

Mataga buys cast iron for $0.15 per kg and mild steel $0.22 per kg from scavengers.

“They all come here to sell (metal) for survival,” he said.

The scrap metal trade is not illegal in Zimbabwe, but has raised concerns about vandalism of infrastructure including that of state-owned National Railways of Zimbabwe, which has called for the trade to be regulated.

As Chowe leaves the scrap yard, 19-year-old Mike Mavhunga arrives saddled with sacks of tins.

Every day he wakes up at 5 a.m. to walk 10 km to Glen Norah, a township west of Harare, his hunting ground for metal.

“My aim is to get at least two bags of scrap metal which gives me $6. But on a rough day, I get $1 or $1.50,” Mavhunga said. “This is how I survive.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bank of England predicts recession at the end of the year

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in 27 years on Thursday as it forecast that the war in Ukraine would fuel further inflation and tip the U.K. economy into a prolonged recession. Soaring natural gas prices are likely to drive consumer price inflation to 13.3% in October, from 9.4% in June, the bank said. That will push Britain into recession later this year, with economic output declining each quarter from the fourth quarter of 2022 through the fourth quarter of 2023, bank forecasts show. Those pressures persuaded the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to boost its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, the biggest of six consecutive increases since December. The rate now stands at 1.75%, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in late 2008. Gov. Andrew Bailey defended the move, which will increase borrowing costs for consumers, saying the bank has a duty to control price increases that disproportionately affect the poorest in society.
ECONOMY
sciencealert.com

Humongous Sinkhole Appears in Chile, Leaving a Deep Void in The Desert

Experts in Chile on Tuesday were investigating the appearance of an enormous sinkhole, bigger than a tennis court, that has appeared near a copper mine in the Atacama desert. Experts were dispatched to examine the hole, some 32 meters (104 feet) across and twice as deep, which appeared in an area about 800 kilometers (nearly 500 miles) north of Santiago over the weekend, the National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) said in a statement.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mugabe
Person
Emmerson Mnangagwa
Daily Mail

Fiery moment furious Chinese workers order an ABC journalist to stop filming on public land - before threatening to 'get tough' and tussling with the Aussie camera crew

Shocking footage has aired of the heated moment Chinese construction workers confronted an Australian camera crew filming a major Beijing-backed project in the Solomon Islands. The South Pacific region was rocked earlier this year when the communist superpower signed a bilateral security pact with the Solomon Islands, sparking fears of...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Zimbabweans#Business Industry#Harare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Food prices fell again in July, U.N. agency says

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index declined again in July, edging further away from record highs hit in March. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June. The June figure was previously put at 154.2.
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Shell staff get profits bonus as energy bills soar

Energy giant Shell is to give its workers a one-off 8% bonus after the company reported record profits from high oil and gas prices. Most of the 82,000 staff it employs worldwide will get the pay boost but top executives will be excluded. Shell said the award reflected its financial...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Warning winter energy bills to rise by more than expected

Typical domestic energy bills could hit more than £3,600 a year this winter, according to a new forecast. Consultancy Cornwall Insight said the typical gas and electricity bill in England, Wales and Scotland could reach £3,615 in the new year - hundreds of pounds more than previous predictions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

533K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy