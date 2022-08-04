ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's South East Water imposes restrictions as dry weather continues

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's South East Water announced a temporary ban on the use of sprinklers and hosepipes in parts of the south of England, citing record breaking temperatures and the driest eight-month stint since 1976.

The company said continuous hot weather and very little rainfall, combined with exceptional demand for water was putting pressure on its supply network.

"We have been left with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers from 00:01 on Friday 12th August within our Kent and Sussex supply area until further notice," South East Water said in a statement on their website.

The ban includes using a garden hose to fill paddling pools and wash cars, and customers could be fined up to 1,000 pounds ($1,219.90) for breaking the rules. It follows a similar move last week by another company, Southern Water.

Britain's Met Office on Monday said July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, and the driest on record for some parts of the country. July also brought record temperatures that exceeded 40C (104 F) for the first time. read more

Last week the government's Environment Agency said it was enacting the early stages of drought plans to protect national supplies. read more

South East Water supplies drinking water to 2.2 million customers and delivers 520 million litres of water daily through its network.

($1 = 0.8197 pounds)

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

