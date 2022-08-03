ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Hosepipe ban – latest: Kent and Sussex announce ban after driest July on record

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcAOx_0h2uwlKQ00

A hosepipe ban has been announced for Kent and Sussex after southern England recorded its driest July on record .

South East Water became the latest company to announce water restrictions, which will come into effect on Friday 12 August and remain in place until further notice.

Millions of people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight had already faced a hosepipe ban from 5 August.

The bans come after England’s driest July since 1935 , and the driest on record for southeast and southern England.

Southeast England has recorded only 8 per cent of average rainfall in July, the Met Office said on Monday, and the longterm forecast for August and September is similar.

People in Kent and Sussex will no longer be allowed to use a hosepipe to water a garden, clean a car us, fill a swimming or paddling pool among other activities.

If someone is found to have broken one of the rules they could be liable to pay a fine of up to £1,000, according to South East Water’s website .

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Don’t panic, but the source of the Thames has dried up

If you’ve ventured into a London park recently, you’ll know that the ground has been frazzled by the sun and dried out to brown dust. Now there are warnings of imminent hosepipe bans and a reduction of the capital’s water supply. Whatever next? Well, the source of the River Thames is the drought’s next casualty.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Hosepipe ban begins in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

A hosepipe ban has come into force in parts of southern England. The move was imposed on Southern Water customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from 17:00 BST. This means that using hosepipes to water gardens, clean cars, fill ornamental ponds and swimming pools will not be allowed.
U.K.
BBC

Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains

A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Hosepipe ban: Households in Kent and Sussex told to limit water use

Householders in parts of England are to see hosepipe bans come into force as months of dry conditions push the country towards drought.South East Water has become the second company to restrict the use of hosepipe and sprinklers, announcing a ban in Kent and Sussex from Friday 12 August until further notice.Millions of people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight already face a ban from this Friday.Due to last month’s heatwave, southern England has just recorded its driest July on record.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaLiz Truss insists U-turn over regional pay policy shows she is 'decisive'Pro-choice activists celebrate as Kansas votes to preserve abortion protections
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Hosepipe#Sussex#The Met Office
BBC

Hosepipe ban in Pembrokeshire after driest year since 1976

A hosepipe ban, expected to last weeks, will be introduced in parts of Wales amid the driest year since 1976. The ban, covering Pembrokeshire and a small part of Carmarthenshire, starts on 19 August as Welsh Water is under pressure to maintain supplies after low rainfall. It means people will...
U.K.
The Independent

Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year

Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach”  of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Campbell’s former teacher, 82, who is accused of being a prolific paedophile with multiple schoolboy victims he abused in 'plain sight' in the 1970s is fighting extradition to the UK from South Africa

The teacher accused of being a paedophile who destroyed the childhood of broadcaster Nicky Campbell is fighting extradition from South Africa, MailOnline can reveal. Authorities in Cape Town agreed to send the retired teacher back to the UK to answer allegations of historic sexual abuse against students while he taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK court bars parents from moving comatose boy to hospice

A British court has rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to allow them to move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment.Barring any further legal action, the decision would open the door for doctors at the Royal London Hospital to end life-sustaining treatments for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee. He has been in a coma since early April and doctors believe he is brain dead.“I return to where I started, recognizing the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family. Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a...
HEALTH
The Independent

Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother

Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Bird flu arrives in South Wales as RSPB calls for government action

The bird flu virus, which has already killed hundreds of thousands of seabirds around the coast of the UK, has reached islands off Pembrokeshire in South Wales, home to globally important colonies of birds.On Tuesday the RSPB confirmed "with a heavy heart" that the disease has reached the island of Grassholm, off the southwestern Pembrokeshire coast in WalesGrassholm is home to 36,000 pairs of northern gannet, making it the third largest colony in the world. It is also close to key breeding sites for puffins, guillemots and razorbills on the islands of Skomer and Skokholm.Huge numbers of gannets have...
ANIMALS
BBC

Marines clear litter from training area

Marines have been clearing litter from one of their training areas in Devon. Royal Marines from the Commando Training Centre, based at Lympstone, went to complete an exercise called the Woodbury Sweep at Woodbury. The training area, which does not hold live firing, is also open to the public. Colour...
MILITARY
The Independent

Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year

Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Source of River Thames dries out 'for first time' as drought continues in England

The source of the Thames has dried up as drought conditions continue to hit England.Months of little rainfall, combined with record-breaking temperatures in July, have left rivers at exceptionally low levels, depleted reservoirs and dried out soils.As a result, the source of the Thames is now five miles further downstream than usual, leaving the muddy bed exposed.More hot weather is expected in the coming days, with temperatures in some areas of the UK expected to reach low or mid-30s Celsius by the end of next week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su greet fans and family as they touch down in UKTruss vows to clamp down on ‘militant’ protests after activists disrupt Tory hustingsWatch moment climate activists disrupt Liz Truss speech at Tory leadership hustings
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy