Hosepipe ban – latest: Kent and Sussex announce ban after driest July on record

A hosepipe ban has been announced for Kent and Sussex after southern England recorded its driest July on record .

South East Water became the latest company to announce water restrictions, which will come into effect on Friday 12 August and remain in place until further notice.

Millions of people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight had already faced a hosepipe ban from 5 August.

The bans come after England’s driest July since 1935 , and the driest on record for southeast and southern England.

Southeast England has recorded only 8 per cent of average rainfall in July, the Met Office said on Monday, and the longterm forecast for August and September is similar.

People in Kent and Sussex will no longer be allowed to use a hosepipe to water a garden, clean a car us, fill a swimming or paddling pool among other activities.

If someone is found to have broken one of the rules they could be liable to pay a fine of up to £1,000, according to South East Water’s website .