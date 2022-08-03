Pelosi angers China but Taiwan, not the US, may pay the higher price

What did she accomplish?? NOTHING!! Except anger china more into invading Taiwan for sure.. Just watch, china will churn up excuses for an invasion..
Has to be the most selfish human being on this earth her agenda not the safety of the United States of America just agitating people as usual another Nancy tantrum it is seriously time to impeach that woman get her out of office now she should’ve been home with her husband who didn’t show up for court today, drugs in his car alcohol that family needs to be put out of the White House immediately no more insider trading Nancy I’m broke I got lots of money Complete embarrassment to the world and she doesn’t care
Do you think China and Taiwan have translators who understand drunken slur? Didn't Biden say Pelosi don't go to Taiwan? Couldn't that be interpreted as defying a Presidential request/order? Couldn't she be removed as Speaker of the House? That old drunk wasted millions even billions to further her personal vendetta against Trump. Now she's defying Biden. She should be required to take a breathalyzer test every 2 hours to stop her drinking. Once the DTs set in, she won't be fit for office.
Related
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit
US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out
Putin issues one of his most ominous warnings yet, daring the West to fight on the battlefield with Ukraine
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea
China ‘convinced it needs to hit US with Pearl Harbor-style surprise attack’ to win war over Taiwan, expert warns
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship
RELATED PEOPLE
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out
Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?
Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ with China after Beijing vows to impose ‘no-fly zone’ stoking WW3 fears over Pelosi visit
IN THIS ARTICLE
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
'It's clearly intimidation': See what China did after Pelosi left Taiwan
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
Chinese nuclear-powered torpedoes could be fired in 'swarm' over thousands of miles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A US carrier and a pair of ships carrying F-35 stealth fighters are operating near Taiwan amid Chinese warnings: report
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’
Geraldo Rivera on Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan: She should go with Kevin McCarthy
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 113