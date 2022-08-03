ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Africa's Eskom to escalate power cuts after 11-day pause

 4 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said it would escalate scheduled power cuts to "Stage 4" from 4 p.m. until midnight local time (1400 to 2200 GMT) on Thursday due to a shortage of generation capacity.

The utility had earlier announced "Stage 2" power cuts during the evening peak hours for Wednesday and Thursday, which would have required up to 2,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid.

Eskom said in a statement that there had been a delay in returning several generation units to service, while others had broken down.

It will also implement "Stage 2" power cuts on Thursday between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m., Eskom said, adding that it expects to repeat the same on Friday from 5 a.m. until midnight.

The struggling state-owned company suspended scheduled electricity outages 11 days ago, following several weeks of regular power cuts that prompted public anger and hampered businesses.

Eskom has an ageing power station fleet comprised mainly of coal plants that are highly prone to faults.

Government efforts to add additional capacity have been slow, and this year a record amount of electricity is set to be cut from the grid. read more

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
BBC

Bank's recession warning matters to everyone

We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Generation#Power Grid#Power Plants#Business Industry#Linus Business#South African
Japan runs first current account deficit in 5 months

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan ran a current account deficit for the first time in five months in June as surging imports eclipsed exports, data showed on Monday, highlighting the pressure that higher energy and raw material prices are putting on the economy.
ECONOMY
