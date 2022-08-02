ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Ringbrothers' 1964.5 Ford Mustang convertible "Caged" has heart of a Coyote

Wisconsin-based hot rod builders Ringbrothers are back with another classic muscle car restomod. This time it's a 1964.5 Ford Mustang convertible with the heart of a modern Mustang. Named Caged, the convertible is powered by the same Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 as the current factory Mustang GT. It has the same...
CARS
racer.com

Big Brake Fuelie Corvette, Shelby Cobra Dragonsnake highlight Mecum Monterey Auction

There’s a tremendous amount of excitement brewing for the upcoming Mecum Monterey Auction scheduled to take place August 18-20 at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa. The setting is on the lawns of Del Monte Golf Course, where perusing the vehicles up for auction is easy on the feet, and what an amazing selection of featured lots there are for Vintage Motorsport readers looking for that special collector car, motorcycle or race car — some 600 vehicles in total.
CARS
Top Speed

This Wild Subaru STI Convertible Has A Ridiculous Price Tag

Everyone loves a good custom car - they can make a cloudy day sunny and make babies laugh. However, they are also able to singe the eyes of any who witness a monstrosity if the automobile in question is tragic enough. The latest example to make its rounds on the internet is a 1 of 5 custom Impreza STI convertible now for sale at Patriot Nissan of Salem, New Hampshire.
SALEM, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
MotorTrend Magazine

10 Hot GM Muscle Cars for Sale! Chevelles, GTOs and Other A-bodies

Please forgive us if any of this sounds familiar: The General Motors intermediate A-body platform built between 1964 and 1972 was pivotal in spawning the muscle car movement of the 1960s. While efforts by Ford and Chrysler played very important supporting roles, GM led the pack with the quartet of Chevrolet Malibu/Chevelle, Pontiac Tempest/GTO, Olds F-85/4-4-2, and Buick Skylark/GS. The GM A-body was perfect for hot-rodders. Its body-on-frame construction, light weight, low cost, and impressive offering of powerplants came at the right time for a new generation of baby boomers looking for mobility—and fun!
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Galaxie#Galaxie 500#Vehicles
CAR AND DRIVER

Why the Bugatti Type 51 Is Weirdly Like a First-Gen Mazda RX-7

Starting the 90-year-old Bugatti Type 51 requires a complex procedure. First, you need to pressurize the fuel tank, using a pesticide-mister-style pump handle on the left edge of the engine-turned dash, just above the passenger's left knee. Then you must open the fuel-feed line with a little lever and squirt some fuel into the engine with a round knurl-handled pump knob on the other edge of the dash. Then you need to open the hood to add some oil to the supercharger, presumably so it won't burn itself up spinning as fast as it does. Then you close the hood and place the gated metal shifter—which is on the outside of the right-hand side of the car—into neutral. Then you press the starter, which sounds a bit like a silverware drawer the size of the Lusitania being maraca'd by the Greek god Polyphemus. You adjust the idle with another dial until the delicate white-faced Jaeger tach says the car is churning at around 700 rpm. Then the car stalls, and you have to repeat the process.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start

Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy