CISD students build on STAAR passing rates
Local students showed year-over-year improvements on a majority of 2022 standardized assessments with Cuero Independent School District (CISD) passing rates above that of Region 3 on 65% of STAAR and EOC tests. CISD recorded increased passing rates on 80% of STAAR and EOC assessments taken by students in the 2022...
County mineral values climbing
DeWitt County Commissioners Court met last week to review the latest appraised property values for this county as reported by DeWitt County Appraisal District. County Tax/Assessor Ashley Mraz presented the information which will be used to set tax rates for the new fiscal year. The appraised values are used by...
Four arrested following search warrant in Yorktown
Four were arrested following a search warrant that was executed on Friday, July 29, at about 9 a.m. in Yorktown. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the residence on the 200 block of South Church Street. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation through information...
