Mary Ann Pfeifer
Mary Ann Pfeifer, 93, of Yorktown, passed away Wednesday, August 3, surrounded by her 4 children. She was born in Yorktown on March 31, 1929, to the late Albert and Mary Mueller Schulze. Mary Ann is survived by her children: Shirley (Bart) Rogers, Charlotte (Daniel) Broll, Duane (Nancy) Pfeifer, and...
County mineral values climbing
DeWitt County Commissioners Court met last week to review the latest appraised property values for this county as reported by DeWitt County Appraisal District. County Tax/Assessor Ashley Mraz presented the information which will be used to set tax rates for the new fiscal year. The appraised values are used by...
Four arrested following search warrant in Yorktown
Four were arrested following a search warrant that was executed on Friday, July 29, at about 9 a.m. in Yorktown. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the residence on the 200 block of South Church Street. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation through information...
