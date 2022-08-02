Read on www.dewittcountytoday.com
Mary Ann Pfeifer
Mary Ann Pfeifer, 93, of Yorktown, passed away Wednesday, August 3, surrounded by her 4 children. She was born in Yorktown on March 31, 1929, to the late Albert and Mary Mueller Schulze. Mary Ann is survived by her children: Shirley (Bart) Rogers, Charlotte (Daniel) Broll, Duane (Nancy) Pfeifer, and...
PORT LAVACA, Texas – Here are four top headlines you can read in The Port Lavaca Wave this week. Two Calhoun High School graduates were arrested in Hawaii and charged with aggravated identity theft along with three other federal charges. The criminal complaint against Gwynn Darle Morrison, aka “Julie...
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predict
Those in Uvalde continue to speak out, so more kids aren't gunned down in their schools. Let's make sure Texans see this editorial: Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictable message." Beto O' Rourke.
Farmers, ranchers struggling to endure the worst drought in a decade
Russell Boening estimates that he’s only received about 2.5 inches of rain on his farm and ranch in Wilson County since Nov. 1, 2021. “I don’t believe we have ever gone nine months with such a small amount in my lifetime,” explained Boening, who is also the Texas Farm Bureau president. “Most of South Texas is in the same shape, with some very small areas not experiencing that extreme, but still in a tough spot.”
Four arrested following search warrant in Yorktown
Four were arrested following a search warrant that was executed on Friday, July 29, at about 9 a.m. in Yorktown. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the residence on the 200 block of South Church Street. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation through information...
County mineral values climbing
DeWitt County Commissioners Court met last week to review the latest appraised property values for this county as reported by DeWitt County Appraisal District. County Tax/Assessor Ashley Mraz presented the information which will be used to set tax rates for the new fiscal year. The appraised values are used by...
CISD students build on STAAR passing rates
Local students showed year-over-year improvements on a majority of 2022 standardized assessments with Cuero Independent School District (CISD) passing rates above that of Region 3 on 65% of STAAR and EOC tests. CISD recorded increased passing rates on 80% of STAAR and EOC assessments taken by students in the 2022...
Water and sewer customers in the city of Seguin will likely see a rate increase during the new fiscal year
(Seguin) — The Seguin City Council on Tuesday heard from a consulting firm that routinely reviews the city’s water and wastewater rates. Dan Jackson, of Willdan Financial Services, once again provided the update to the council. Jackson says the city is growing at a rapid rate, and it’s also increasing its capacity to service the area.
