Cuero, TX

Mary Ann Pfeifer

Mary Ann Pfeifer

Mary Ann Pfeifer, 93, of Yorktown, passed away Wednesday, August 3, surrounded by her 4 children. She was born in Yorktown on March 31, 1929, to the late Albert and Mary Mueller Schulze. Mary Ann is survived by her children: Shirley (Bart) Rogers, Charlotte (Daniel) Broll, Duane (Nancy) Pfeifer, and...
YORKTOWN, TX
KSAT 12

Farmers, ranchers struggling to endure the worst drought in a decade

Russell Boening estimates that he’s only received about 2.5 inches of rain on his farm and ranch in Wilson County since Nov. 1, 2021. “I don’t believe we have ever gone nine months with such a small amount in my lifetime,” explained Boening, who is also the Texas Farm Bureau president. “Most of South Texas is in the same shape, with some very small areas not experiencing that extreme, but still in a tough spot.”
WILSON COUNTY, TX
dewittcountytoday.com

Four arrested following search warrant in Yorktown

Four were arrested following a search warrant that was executed on Friday, July 29, at about 9 a.m. in Yorktown. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the residence on the 200 block of South Church Street. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation through information...
YORKTOWN, TX
County mineral values climbing

County mineral values climbing

DeWitt County Commissioners Court met last week to review the latest appraised property values for this county as reported by DeWitt County Appraisal District. County Tax/Assessor Ashley Mraz presented the information which will be used to set tax rates for the new fiscal year. The appraised values are used by...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
dewittcountytoday.com

CISD students build on STAAR passing rates

Local students showed year-over-year improvements on a majority of 2022 standardized assessments with Cuero Independent School District (CISD) passing rates above that of Region 3 on 65% of STAAR and EOC tests. CISD recorded increased passing rates on 80% of STAAR and EOC assessments taken by students in the 2022...
CUERO, TX

