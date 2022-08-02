Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
SFGate
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Reunite Onstage to Bring ‘WAP’ to Wireless Festival
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reunited onstage to perform “WAP” for the first time in over a year at London’s Wireless Festival, where both rappers were part of Friday’s lineup. Playing only her second full post-pandemic concert since October 19 — Cardi B officially returned...
Essence
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Thanks JAY-Z & Mos Def, Brings Out Nelly Furtado At All Canadian North Stars Concert
Toronto, Canada – Drake celebrated the Canadian artists who “paved the way for all of us” at the opening night of his October World Weekend on Thursday (July 28). The 6 God hosted the All Canadian North Stars concert at HISTORY, the Toronto venue he and Live Nation Canada opened last year, where he brought together over a dozen Canuck Hip Hop and R&B pioneers.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Lady Leshurr Asks Cardi B To Cut Her A Check Over 2015 Song
Although Beyoncé has been taking hits in recent weeks over samples and lyrics on her latest release Renaissance, a rapper is calling out Cardi B. The world was introduced to Cardi during her stint on Love & Hip Hop New York as a stripper-turned-rapper who was looking for her big break. During those early days, Cardi established herself as a social media personality and was trying to emerge as the next big Rap artist. She dropped mixtapes and hopped on other artists' beats, including Lady Leshurr who is now looking for her cut.
'The Bachelorette' stylist said he prays ABC never casts two leads again
Cary Fetman, who has styled "Bachelorettes" for two decades, said he had to prepare "last second" to work with dual leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
Lil Durk shares update after getting hit in the face by Lollapalooza stage explosion
Lil Durk says he’s taking a break to focus on his health after an onstage mishap at Lollapalooza. The rapper, 29, suffered drastic injuries on Saturday after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic at the Chicago music festival. “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he captioned an Instagram post, which showed him sitting on a hospital bed wearing a face mask and a patch over his right eye. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all 💙.” Footage of the accident that’s...
Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” has undergone a few post-release cosmetic changes. On Wednesday morning, Variety editors confirmed that Kelis’ “Milkshake” sample can no longer be heard on the track on Spotify — although the sample still remains on Apple Music. Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post: @jarredjermaine This is the sample (interpolation) in Beyonce “Energy” off her album ‘Renaissance’ that uses Kelis “Milkshake” produced by Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo. It isn’t from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch
Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
hypebeast.com
Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More
Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
Complex
Lil Durk Says He’s Taking a Break to Focus on His Health Following Injury at Lollapalooza
Just a day after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday, Lil Durk plans on taking a break to focus on his health. Footage of the incident circulated on social media Saturday, showing the Chicago rapper walking through an on-stage explosion. After getting struck in the face by smoke, Durk stumbled backwards, before pausing his performance to wipe his eyes.
Complex
Watch Drake’s New “Sticky” Video
Over a month after releasing his 11th No. 1 album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake returns with a music video for one of the standout tracks, “Sticky.”. The Theo Skudra-directed visual includes footage of Drake in the woods and partying on a boat, with a big spotlight for the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, which the late fashion mogul created last year in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief design officer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Drake has rescheduled his reunion concert with the Young Money group one week after testing positive for COVID-19. The rapper said in an Instagram post on Thursday that the Toronto show, part of his Road to OVO Fest Tour, will now be played on Saturday. "Negative...
Shirley Barrett appreciation: ‘She never stopped being the life of the party’
When Shirley Barrett’s first feature film, Love Serenade, won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes in 1996, she found herself briefly flavour of the month in Hollywood. Flown to LA to wine and dine with Warren Beatty and his friends, Shirley later portrayed the visit as a series of hilarious embarrassments:
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Children 'cheated' over Wednesbury sports centre closure
The closure of a sports centre with just days' notice has left hundreds of children with nowhere to train, a football team says. Pulse Soccer and Fitness in Wednesbury said in a post on social media on 26 July that it had been informed it must stop operations, with its last day being 31 July.
hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch Pens Letter To Fans Ahead Of "Feed Tha Streets 3"
Roddy Ricch is coming off of a polarizing body of work in Live Life Fast. This album was not well-received by fans at the time of its release. Even now, some fans are disappointed with the lack of hits on the album, and it has led to this destructive narrative that Roddy is somehow on the clock, even though his career is still very much in its early stages.
Slipped Disc
Classic FM loses half a million listeners
Classical entrepreneur David Taylor analyses the latest Rajar figures for UK broadcasting:. Classic FM’s audience has hit a record low, falling under 5 million listeners for the first time with over half a million people switching off since the start of the pandemic, according to new figures released by RAJAR (Radio Join Audience Research).
Drake Contracts COVID & Is Forced To Cancel OVO Fest’s Young Money Reunion Show
He promises to touch the stage as soon as he gets better.
Comments / 0