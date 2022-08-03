Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Daryll Neita takes 100m bronze

Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold in the Commonwealth Games as she defended her heptathlon title on day six in Birmingham . It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. It came after Eilish McColgan won a thrilling 10,000m gold after a sprint finish, before D aryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica ruled supreme, however, with another dominant performance.

In the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan Scott took his second gold of the Games by defeating his rival Tom Dean in the men’s 200m individual medley. There were then emotional scenes when Dean won his first gold medal of the week after six previous silvers in the 4x100m medley relay, as England defeated Australia in a brilliant race.

Earlier, Emily Campbell stormed to a stunning home gold at the Commonwealth Games while Evie Richard took the mountain bike title. Campbell, the Olympic silver medallist who was England’s flag bearer at the Games, scored a mammoth 286kg total to take gold. It was a personal best for the 28-year-old and also obliterated the Commonwealth Games record.

Elsewhere, Richards raced to an emotional mountain bike title, which was an upgrade on the silver medal she won in 2018. It also came after months of back problems and a recent spell with Covid, and there are further medal opportunities to come this evening. Though Richards had insisted coming into the race she needed to “be realistic” about her chances given recent setbacks, she was ultimately a comfortable winner at Cannock Chase forest.

