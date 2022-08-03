Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella , while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong . The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong , who has been linked all summer with Manchester United . Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal .

Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least £60m to sign James Maddison - double the Magpies’ original bid and still well above their second offer for the attacking midfielder. Brendan Rodgers has not yet been able to sign anyone for the Foxes this summer but it appears the Englishman is not one he’s willing to part with easily to raise funds for incoming deals.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s transfer business might be done but they have announced a new contract for forward Diogo Jota, while Fulham have landed goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal as they look to boost the numbers available to manager Marco Silva, who is unhappy at the lack of transfers this summer. Everton are hoping to conclude a deal to bring back Idrissa Gueye from PSG, meanwhile.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates below.