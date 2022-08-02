These NASA images show the staggering impact of drought

Read on www.weforum.org
sciencealert.com
Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir
A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
Extreme heat is baking a country woefully unprepared for the climate crisis
Heat waves across multiple continents have dashed records, threatened public health and bucked infrastructure, in what scientists say are signs of the climate crisis' impact on day-to-day weather.
Extreme rainfall will be worse and more frequent than we thought, according to new studies
Joshua Studholme was finishing his doctoral program in physics at Lomonosov Moscow State University when his thesis advisor told him a story about Queen Victoria, the monarch who ruled the British Empire for the better part of the 19th century. The queen was walking the grounds at one of her palaces, accompanied by a science advisor, when she noticed that it was raining heavily in one corner of her garden but not at all in another corner. She wondered why that was. “Ever since then, imperial meteorologists have been trying to figure out why extreme rainfall can vary so much,” said Studholme, who is now an academic at Yale University. “It’s only really now that we’re getting the technology to answer that question.”
Watch California's largest wildfire of the year spawn a massive 'fire cloud' visible from space
Weather satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have revealed "explosive growth" in a massive wildfire currently burning in northern California.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists on Alert after Greenland Ice Melts Last Weekend Amid Warm Temperatures
Scientists are on alert after Greenland last week witnessed one of its worst ice melts in recorded history. Approximately billion of tons of water each day were lost in the prolonged in the Northwest coast of Greenland. Reports indicate the amount of water from the ice melt is enough to put West Virginia, United States, under a foot of water.
'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.
Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
Incredible before and after aerial photos show devastation caused by Australia's FOURTH floods this year with whole towns underwater and hilltop homes like islands in a sea of muddy brown water
Incredible aerial photos show the devastation caused by floods spreading across NSW after days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and destroy homes. Thousands of homes are ruined and many more still cut off after NSW's fourth major flood in as many months where entire country towns went underwater.
‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week
Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
Extreme Heat Is Making the Fastest-Growing US Cities Unlivable
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The ferocious heatwave that is gripping much of the US south and west has highlighted an uncomfortable, ominous trend—people are continuing to flock to the cities that risk becoming unlivable due to the climate crisis.
natureworldnews.com
No More Lawns? Local, State Administrations Frantically Finding Ways to Address Rising Temperatures, Drought
Local and state governments are scurrying to find solutions to the hazards brought on by record high temperatures as a heatwave extends throughout the United States. While Phoenix and Los Angeles continue to push projects to plant new trees in working-class districts with a little canopy covering, with the activation of public cooling facilities and other safety precautions throughout their cities, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia have both proclaimed heat emergencies, as per The Guardian.
Nasa heat map reveals July’s dangerously high temperatures across all of US
A new map published by Nasa has revealed just how intense the heat was across the United States in July. The animated map, created using satellite data and climate modelling, is awash in dark red as brutally-high temperatures gripped the country from Texas to California and New York to Florida.The grim animation is a stark reminder of the rolling, dangerous heatwave that the US is facing this summer, a consequence of the worsening climate crisis.In July, practically the entire US saw above-average temperatures, Nasa reported. In total, more than 150 million people — nearly half the country — faced...
With yet another monsoonal flow hitting the Southland, threat of thunderstorms returns to mountain, desert regions
As yet another monsoonal flow heads through the Southland, the threat of scattered thunderstorms returns to inland mountain and desert regions.Earlier this week, a similar movement brought a series of storms that pelted mountain and desert regions with heavy rain, causing flooding and debris flow. In one instance, on the roads leading towards the Mojave Desert, rain was so heavy that paved roads were ripped apart, stranding drivers heading in either direction. SR-38 heading to-and-from Big Bear was also closed for several hours due to flooding, as downed tree branches and mud flowed down the road. The thunderstorms were not expected to...
World Economic Forum
Heatwaves: how do scientists forecast them? 5 climate change stories to read this week
The ocean's economic value, Earth's freshwater cycle and the state of the world's energy - here are the latest stories on climate change. Image: Unsplash/Yannes Kiefer.
Heat waves are hitting around the globe. Scientists say climate change is making them more frequent
As much of the nation swelters under temperatures that have canceled outdoor sports, sparked wildfires and taxed the infrastructure keeping people cool, experts warn that heat waves will only get more common. Heat waves are just one of the types of extreme weather climate change becoming more frequent — but...
Summer of extreme weather continues, with deadly floods in Kentucky and St. Louis, and a heat-wave emergency in Oregon
More than 85 million Americans were under a heat warning, while areas of eastern Kentucky and St. Louis were hit with fatal floods.
Video Shows 'Mothership' Storm Hovering Over Northwest
Storm chasers on Friday released stunning footage of a massive "mothership" storm cloud hovering over the Northwest part of the United States. The video was captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 p.m. local time by storm chaser Shelly Heinrichs, who is based in the neighboring province of Manitoba, Canada. Heinrichs shared the footage on Twitter where it has been viewed a little over 186,000 times as of Monday afternoon.
Phys.org
After floods will come droughts (again). Better indicators will help us respond
Since late 2020, the La Niña climate pattern has led to two years of above-average rainfall across much of Australia, and severe floods in parts of the country. In areas spared the flooding, this rainfall has been good news for farmers, with improved conditions and high prices driving production and profits to record highs.
Heat kills more in U.S. each year than any other extreme weather event
When it comes to weather-related hazards in the United States, extreme heat is exacting a stark toll. Across the country, heat causes more deaths each year than any other weather event, according to the National Weather Service. That dominance has also persisted over decades, with heat-related fatalities dwarfing deaths from tornadoes, floods, hurricanes and other weather hazards over the past 30 years.
World Economic Forum
How are cities adapting to the increasing risk of floods?
Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of disasters such as flooding. Image: Unsplash/Egor Gordeev. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those...
