Etias: European ‘e-visa’ postponed to November 2023

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

British travellers to France, Spain and other EU nations next summer will not need to apply in advance for permission to go on holiday, nor be fingerprinted.

The European Commission has quietly postponed the launch date of the “ Etias ” scheme by six months to November 2023.

Previously, the intended start for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System was to be May 2023 – at the start of the summer season.

The Etias project was initiated before the UK’s vote to leave the UK. It emulates the US “Esta” scheme.

At the UK’s request after Brexit , British travellers became “third-country nationals” – and must apply in advance for permission to visit the Schengen area. This zone includes most EU nations plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

From November 2023, prospective visitors must complete an online form with details of health, education and any criminal convictions, and pay €7 (£6) for a three-year permit.

The delay in implementation will be welcomed by ferry and rail operators to Europe. Eurostar, Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover have expressed concern about the need for every traveller to be fingerprinted and provide a facial biometric.

If every departing ferry or Eurotunnel passenger at Dover or Folkestone has to be checked in person, the present infrastructure could not cope.

Operators hope that some form of advanced biometric registration can be established before Etias takes effect.

Airport systems are more easily adaptable to the new permit, but it will add cost and complexity to the experience.

The wider travel industry will be relieved at the postponement, as it moves the implementation date to a time of very low demand for European travel.

The European Commission in Brussels insists Etias is not a visa, saying: “There is no need to go to a consulate to make an application, no biometric data is collected and significantly less information is gathered than during a visa application procedure.”

But with the need to apply in advance and pay a fee, it is widely regarded as an “e-visa”.

The EU nations outside the Etias system are Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania.

