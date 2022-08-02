Read on threeriversnews.com
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
WNDU
$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
Missing girls from St. Joseph Co. found safe; biological mother in custody
Two young girls are missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County. Police believe their mother took them.
threeriversnews.com
Police find two missing Centreville girls safe in Kalamazoo
CENTREVILLE — Two children who were missing from Centreville on Thursday were found Friday morning in Kalamazoo. According to Michigan State Police, 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Hope Tucker were reported missing from the yard of their foster parents at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday from the area Thomas Ct. and Center Ct. in Centreville.
threeriversnews.com
Police seeking two missing Centreville girls
CENTREVILLE — Michigan State Police are currently seeking the public's help in finding two missing children out of Centreville. Police say 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Hope Tucker were reported missing from the yard of their foster parents at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Thomas Ct. and Center Ct. in Centreville.
WWMT
Plainwell youth football coach fired over past drug related convictions
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A Plainwell youth football coach blew the whistle on his own criminal background which led to his own firing and uproar in the community. Former Plainwell Youth Rocket football league coach Shane Sears said he was recently fired for disclosing his criminal record after four years in the volunteer position.
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, 1 in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
wtvbam.com
Maple Lawn Administrator informs Commissioners about financial issues
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation Administrator Jane Sabaitis told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday they are experiencing financial issues that may lead to missed payrolls and unpaid bills. Her report indicated a domino effect from the...
threeriversnews.com
Rosado projected to win narrow race for 4th District county seat
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — In one of the tighter contests of the primary election in St. Joseph County, Luis Rosado is projected to win the Republican nomination for the new Fourth District seat on the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners. Rosado, a White Pigeon resident and former Sturgis...
Two bridges will close for improvements in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two bridges will be closed for about two months in Kalamazoo. Both bridges over Potage Creek, on Walnut and Lake streets, will close Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release from the city of Kalamazoo.
WNDU
Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
State: Burr Oak Twp. clerk removed over absentee ballot error
The Michigan Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday stripped a township clerk in St. Joseph County of her election responsibilities after it says she improperly mailed out some absentee ballots.
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.
Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
bentonspiritnews.com
Benton Harbor Business Pioneer Betty Shurn Passes Away At 100
Benton Harbor trailblazer and pioneer – has passed away at age 100. Shurn's passing marks the end of a life that took her from behind the counter – as the first African-American woman to open her own dry cleaning business, Betty's Cleaners, in the Twin Cities – to an employer and mentor for countless local residents, and numerous civic and community involvements.
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
WWMTCw
Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
