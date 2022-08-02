ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

WNDU

$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
threeriversnews.com

Police find two missing Centreville girls safe in Kalamazoo

CENTREVILLE — Two children who were missing from Centreville on Thursday were found Friday morning in Kalamazoo. According to Michigan State Police, 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Hope Tucker were reported missing from the yard of their foster parents at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday from the area Thomas Ct. and Center Ct. in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, MI
threeriversnews.com

Police seeking two missing Centreville girls

CENTREVILLE — Michigan State Police are currently seeking the public's help in finding two missing children out of Centreville. Police say 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Hope Tucker were reported missing from the yard of their foster parents at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Thomas Ct. and Center Ct. in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, MI
WWMT

Plainwell youth football coach fired over past drug related convictions

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A Plainwell youth football coach blew the whistle on his own criminal background which led to his own firing and uproar in the community. Former Plainwell Youth Rocket football league coach Shane Sears said he was recently fired for disclosing his criminal record after four years in the volunteer position.
PLAINWELL, MI
wtvbam.com

Maple Lawn Administrator informs Commissioners about financial issues

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation Administrator Jane Sabaitis told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday they are experiencing financial issues that may lead to missed payrolls and unpaid bills. Her report indicated a domino effect from the...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Kalamazoo Country

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
WLNS

Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
DOWAGIAC, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase

STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
STURGIS, MI
bentonspiritnews.com

Benton Harbor Business Pioneer Betty Shurn Passes Away At 100

Benton Harbor trailblazer and pioneer – has passed away at age 100. Shurn's passing marks the end of a life that took her from behind the counter – as the first African-American woman to open her own dry cleaning business, Betty's Cleaners, in the Twin Cities – to an employer and mentor for countless local residents, and numerous civic and community involvements.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...

