Deltona, FL

CBS Miami

Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys

MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
OVIEDO, FL
WESH

Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced

EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
EDGEWATER, FL
fox35orlando.com

String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute ruffled some feathers for some Central Florida drivers. A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire at 4:40 a.m. on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fire happened near...
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Skeletal remains found behind Ocala warehouse

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said they had recovered skeletal remains behind a warehouse off SW 17th Street this morning. Officers said they received a call around 5 a.m. from some people looking for a place to sleep for the night when they found a human skull and called 911.
OCALA, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 1, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441

An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
LADY LAKE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Judge releases man suspected of stealing golf cart from Outback in The Villages

A judge has released a man suspected of stealing a golf cart from the Outback Steakhouse restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, was released on his own recognizance Wednesday after spending 50 days in the Lake County Jail. The prosecutor’s office has not yet filed formal charges against the Fort Myers native, thus did not object to a motion from the public defender’s office seeking Gibson’s freedom. Judge James Baxley signed off on the motion, granting Gibson’s release.
THE VILLAGES, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Apparent Human Skeleton Found in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department on Thursday responded to a call of skeletal human remains found in the woods near a community dog park. The incident occurred at around 6:23 pm, near Alabama Ave. A little over the length of a football field from the edge of the woods, the man who called them showed the police where he found the body.
HOLLY HILL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
MELBOURNE, FL

