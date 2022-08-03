ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisit Vin Scully's top calls: From Kirk Gibson's World Series homer to Hank Aaron making history

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully called thousands of games involving the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers during his 67 years in the booth.

He chose his words as artfully as a painter stroking a brush across a canvas. Scully talked about life while chronicling routine plays and historical achievements.

Sometimes he was just amusing, too. He died Tuesday night at age 94.

Here are some of his top ones:

Kirk Gibson's home run in the 1988 World Series

It was Game 1, and Scully said on the air that injured Kirk Gibson wasn't in the dugout and wouldn't appear in the game. Gibson heard him and grabbed a bat. Soon, he was hobbling around the bases, and Scully took a long pause, letting the jubilant crowd take over. Listen to the call here .

WATCH: Former Dodgers player Steve Garvey remembers Vin Scully

Former Dodgers player Steve Garvey spoke to Eyewitness News about broadcasting icon Vin Scully.

Sandy Koufax's perfect game

Sandy Koufax tossed a perfect game at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 9, 1965. Scully paused for 38 seconds to allow listeners to soak in the scene. Listen to the call here.

Hank Aaron's 715th Home Run

Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's all-time home run record on April 8, 1974 in Atlanta against the Dodgers. Scully explained to listeners why it was more than just a historic baseball achievement.

MORE | Vin Scully's call on Hank Aaron's 715th home run: 'What a marvelous moment for the country'

Clayton Kershaw's no-hitter

Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw tossed a no-hitter on June 18, 2014. He worked Kershaw's wife nervously watching in the stands into his call. Listen to the call here.

Don Larsen's perfect game in the World Series

Don Larsen of the New York Yankees pitched a perfect game in the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, which Scully said was "shivering in its concrete foundation." Listen to Scully calling the final out here .

'The greatest to ever do it': Tributes pour in for Dodgers icon Vin Scully after his death at 94

Fans, athletes, teams in every sport are paying tribute to Vin Scully, who has died at age 94.

Rockies manager Jim Tracy's meltdown

Jim Tracy was livid about a call and he let the umpire know it. Scully showed he could read lips, although he made sure to clean up the language for listeners .

Bill Buckner's error in game 6 of the 1986 World Series

The Boston Red Sox, looking for its first World Series title since 1918, were denied by the Mets when Bill Buckner let a slow roller up the first-base line go through his legs. "Behind the bag! It gets through Buckner!" Scully said in shock. Listen to the call here
.

Vin Scully, the legendary Dodgers broadcaster who called the team's games for 67 years, has died at the age of 94.

KABC-TV contributed to this report.

