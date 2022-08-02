Minnesota ranks among best states for lung cancer survival

Read on jackfmfargo.com
Related
jackfmfargo.com
Injuries to patients in Minnesota rose in 2021
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health shows adverse events and instances of patient harm rose last year. The total number of reported events increased to 508 in 2021, up from 382 in 2020. Pressure ulcers and falls were the most reported events.
jackfmfargo.com
President Biden okays disaster assistance for South Dakota
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has granted South Dakota’s request for a presidential disaster declaration to aid the recovery from June storms that included tornadoes and strong winds. Gov. Kristi Noem requested the declaration. It allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in recovery efforts in six...
jackfmfargo.com
Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota
PILLAGER, Minn. – A black bear died after it was hit by a motorcycle southwest of Brainerd. Pillager Area Fire-Rescue says the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in Staples by ambulance. He was wearing a helmet.
jackfmfargo.com
Minnesota storms knock out power to 75,000 customers
MINNEAPOLIS — Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph in the state’s southern region. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power. Winds Tuesday night gusted as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County in southern Minnesota. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a peak wind gust of 62 mph. Much drier air is expected across the state for Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and 80s.
Comments / 0