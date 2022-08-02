Read on www.fourfourtwo.com
Yardbarker
Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan
Stoke City are emerging as favourites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer. Liam Delap has been linked with a loan move away from City this summer and Stoke City are now looking to be favourites to sign the player. Manchester City are keen for the player to have some first-team experience but will not let him leave on a permanent deal.
'Top Player'- Former Manchester City Defender Joleon Lescott Praises Kalvin Phillips
Former Manchester City player Joleon Lescott has been full of praise for new signing Kalvin Phillips, labelling the midfielder a 'top player' thanks to his versatility.
SB Nation
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Under 21s
Everton Under-21s kick off their new season today Friday 5th August against their Blackburn Rovers counterparts, with Paul Tait’s young charges looking refreshed and ready to dominate. Their final pre-season game was against National League North team Southport last Saturday at Haig Avenue and they convincingly trounced the Sandgrounders...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Have Enquired About Udinese's Destiny Udogie
Manchester City have enquired about Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie as they ramp up their search for a new fullback, according to reports in Italy. Udogie is one of the most highly regarded young fullbacks in Europe, having impressed in the Serie A at such a young age. The 19-year-old was loaned out to Udinese last season from Hellas Verona and the Udine natives opted to make his deal a permanent one following an outstanding 2021/22 campaign.
Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League Start | Old Trafford Stadium
Manchester United will try to get three points at home against the difficult Brighton & Hove Albion to start the Premier League season on the right foot.
Graham Potter applauds Brighton’s recruitment process after Marc Cucurella sale to Chelsea
Graham Potter believes Marc Cucurella’s club-record £60million departure to Chelsea shows Brighton have a recruitment process to be proud of.Albion were reluctant to lose the defender but managed to negotiate a profit of almost £45million on a player purchased from Spanish side Getafe less than 12 months ago.The Seagulls have now received around £150million in transfer fees during the past year following the sales of Ben White to Arsenal, Dan Burn to Newcastle and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham.“It’s part of our strategy, to allow us to continue to develop,” said head coach Potter, who guided the south-coast club to...
Official: Manchester City Starlet James McAtee Joins Sheffield United On Loan
Manchester City's James McAtee has completed a season-long loan move to Championship club Sheffield United, it has been announced.
BBC
Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager targets eight signings after 'clearing the decks'
Bristol Rovers need eight new signings this summer after "clearing the decks" of players who are no longer needed, says manager Joey Barton. Winger Alex Rodman, midfielder Zain Westbrooke and defender Trevor Clarke have all been told they are likely to have played their last matches. Six players have been...
Adrian Thorne dead at 84: Tributes paid to ex-Brighton star who scored famous five goals in one match to seal promotion
LEGENDARY Brighton winger Adrian Thorne has died at the age of 84. The south coast side confirmed on Friday that the ex-Plymouth, Exeter and Leyton Orient man had passed away. He is best known for scoring five goals in Brighton's 6-0 win over Watford which clinched them promotion to the second tier for the first time in their history back in 1958.
Marsch looking to put his own stamp on new-look Leeds
LEEDS, England (AP) — After a busy summer that included a slew of new signings, Leeds’ American coach Jesse Marsch is hoping he has the players he needs to to play his own brand of soccer. Marsch is entering his first full season in charge of the English...
BBC
Steve Morison: Cardiff City boss eyes more transfers in 'excellent' summer window
Manager Steve Morison has described Cardiff City's summer transfer dealings so far as "excellent" - and hopes to make further signings. The Bluebirds have signed 13 players during the off-season, with a similar number departing the Championship club. With Tottenham striker Kion Etete also close to joining, Morison wants to...
SB Nation
Official: Levi Colwill joins Brighton & Hove Albion on loan from Chelsea
On the back of adding another left-back to the fold by signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion today, Chelsea continued to do great business with the Seagulls by sending young defender Levi Colwill on a season-long loan to the Premier League club. Colwill’s loan was so important to...
SkySports
Man Utd's Dean Henderson 'fumes' at 'criminal' waste of season before Nottingham Forest loan
Manchester United's Dean Henderson, on loan at Nottingham Forest, has made a scathing assessment of his "criminal" season at Old Trafford last year. Henderson told TalkSPORT he was promised the United No 1 jersey after his club form in 2020/21, which had seen him talked about as unseating Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the European Championships last summer.
Eddie Howe signs new Newcastle deal on eve of Premier League season
Newcastle United have given Eddie Howe a long-term contract less than a year after handing him the task of keeping the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.The 44-year-old former Bournemouth manager, who was appointed head coach at St James’ Park in November on a deal running until 2024, has been rewarded for his early success on the eve of the new campaign.A club statement issued on Friday afternoon said: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that head coach Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract at St James’ Park.“Howe joined the Magpies in November 2021, shortly after a...
SkySports
Eoin Morgan says London Spirit's Hundred thriller with Oval Invincibles was close to international cricket
Eoin Morgan said London Spirit's nail-biting victory over Oval Invincibles was as "as close to an international game" as he has ever played in domestic English cricket. Morgan's men pipped their London rivals by three runs at a packed-out Kia Oval on Thursday night, with Invincibles ending on 168 from their 100 balls in reply to Spirit's total of 171.
Leicester transfer notebook: Chelsea continue Fofana talks; Tielemans exit plan; Maddison latest
An update on Leicester's negotiations over Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans & James Maddison.
BBC
Bryan Mbeumo: Brentford forward switches to Cameroon from France
Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has switched his international allegiance from France to Cameroon. Mbeumo, who turns 23 on Sunday and was born in Avallon in central France, played for his country of birth at Under-20 and Under-21 level, but is eligible for the central African nation through his father. "Can't...
NBC Sports
Leicester City vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Two clubs that struggled with injuries last season meet in an Opening Day fixture that could go the way of Leicester City or Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10m ET online via Peacock Premium). The Foxes are experiencing tumult as they reportedly have to sell...
