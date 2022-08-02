Graham Potter believes Marc Cucurella’s club-record £60million departure to Chelsea shows Brighton have a recruitment process to be proud of.Albion were reluctant to lose the defender but managed to negotiate a profit of almost £45million on a player purchased from Spanish side Getafe less than 12 months ago.The Seagulls have now received around £150million in transfer fees during the past year following the sales of Ben White to Arsenal, Dan Burn to Newcastle and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham.“It’s part of our strategy, to allow us to continue to develop,” said head coach Potter, who guided the south-coast club to...

