ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan

Stoke City are emerging as favourites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer. Liam Delap has been linked with a loan move away from City this summer and Stoke City are now looking to be favourites to sign the player. Manchester City are keen for the player to have some first-team experience but will not let him leave on a permanent deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Under 21s

Everton Under-21s kick off their new season today Friday 5th August against their Blackburn Rovers counterparts, with Paul Tait’s young charges looking refreshed and ready to dominate. Their final pre-season game was against National League North team Southport last Saturday at Haig Avenue and they convincingly trounced the Sandgrounders...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City Have Enquired About Udinese's Destiny Udogie

Manchester City have enquired about Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie as they ramp up their search for a new fullback, according to reports in Italy. Udogie is one of the most highly regarded young fullbacks in Europe, having impressed in the Serie A at such a young age. The 19-year-old was loaned out to Udinese last season from Hellas Verona and the Udine natives opted to make his deal a permanent one following an outstanding 2021/22 campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall#Cambridge#The Sky Bet League
The Independent

Graham Potter applauds Brighton’s recruitment process after Marc Cucurella sale to Chelsea

Graham Potter believes Marc Cucurella’s club-record £60million departure to Chelsea shows Brighton have a recruitment process to be proud of.Albion were reluctant to lose the defender but managed to negotiate a profit of almost £45million on a player purchased from Spanish side Getafe less than 12 months ago.The Seagulls have now received around £150million in transfer fees during the past year following the sales of Ben White to Arsenal, Dan Burn to Newcastle and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham.“It’s part of our strategy, to allow us to continue to develop,” said head coach Potter, who guided the south-coast club to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Adrian Thorne dead at 84: Tributes paid to ex-Brighton star who scored famous five goals in one match to seal promotion

LEGENDARY Brighton winger Adrian Thorne has died at the age of 84. The south coast side confirmed on Friday that the ex-Plymouth, Exeter and Leyton Orient man had passed away. He is best known for scoring five goals in Brighton's 6-0 win over Watford which clinched them promotion to the second tier for the first time in their history back in 1958.
SPORTS
SkySports

Man Utd's Dean Henderson 'fumes' at 'criminal' waste of season before Nottingham Forest loan

Manchester United's Dean Henderson, on loan at Nottingham Forest, has made a scathing assessment of his "criminal" season at Old Trafford last year. Henderson told TalkSPORT he was promised the United No 1 jersey after his club form in 2020/21, which had seen him talked about as unseating Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the European Championships last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe signs new Newcastle deal on eve of Premier League season

Newcastle United have given Eddie Howe a long-term contract less than a year after handing him the task of keeping the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.The 44-year-old former Bournemouth manager, who was appointed head coach at St James’ Park in November on a deal running until 2024, has been rewarded for his early success on the eve of the new campaign.A club statement issued on Friday afternoon said: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that head coach Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract at St James’ Park.“Howe joined the Magpies in November 2021, shortly after a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Eoin Morgan says London Spirit's Hundred thriller with Oval Invincibles was close to international cricket

Eoin Morgan said London Spirit's nail-biting victory over Oval Invincibles was as "as close to an international game" as he has ever played in domestic English cricket. Morgan's men pipped their London rivals by three runs at a packed-out Kia Oval on Thursday night, with Invincibles ending on 168 from their 100 balls in reply to Spirit's total of 171.
SPORTS
BBC

Bryan Mbeumo: Brentford forward switches to Cameroon from France

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has switched his international allegiance from France to Cameroon. Mbeumo, who turns 23 on Sunday and was born in Avallon in central France, played for his country of birth at Under-20 and Under-21 level, but is eligible for the central African nation through his father. "Can't...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy