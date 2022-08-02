Lazy summer days and long travels are a great time to catch up with podcast listening. Here are five standout Princeton podcast episodes to add to your playlist:. In the 1960s, scientists were only beginning to understand how to create sound from then-hulking computer processors. Some chance encounters at Princeton during that time led to innovations that eventually made it easier to hear digitally generated music. In the third episode of the “Composers and Computers” podcast, host Aaron Nathans, digital media editor for the Princeton School of Engineering and Applied Science, details the fascinating relationship between Princeton engineer Ken Steiglitz and composer Godfrey Winham, who worked to build a device that would translate the ones and zeros generated by the IBM mainframe in the Princeton Computer Center into analog sound — the only form human beings can hear. The work they did together represented a watershed in the use of computers as a tool to create music. Bonus: While the podcast wrapped as a five-part series, Nathans plans to drop additional episodes this September with some previously unrecorded guests, including Winam’s son and 96-year-old widow.

