ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Illinois Football: Projected Illini offensive depth chart for 2022

By Rees Woodcock
writingillini.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on writingillini.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Titans patient as QB Malik Willis makes jump from Liberty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Willis is experiencing some growing pains as the Tennessee Titans rookie works through his first training camp. Willis threw a deep pass to Josh Malone for a nice connection Friday and came back by finding Mason Kinsey across the middle in coverage. Needing a touchdown to wrap up practice, Willis completed two of his first three passes before running and sliding down around the 10. Then the rookie overthrew Reggie Roberson Jr. at the back of the end zone before being sacked on a corner blitz by Michael Griffin II as time expired. That’s OK. The Titans can be patient with Willis because Ryan Tannehill is their starter.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Community Policy