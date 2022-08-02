Police: Savoy man threatened violence against Champaign mayor, Campustown mass shooting

Read on illinoisnewsroom.org
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to early morning shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police gave more details about a shooting that left a man hurt Friday. In a news release, police officials said the shooting happened near North Prairie and West Church streets. When officers got there, they found a 28-year-old Urbana man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital […]
Man dead after losing control of vehicle, coroner says
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jovan A. Smith, 34, was pronounced dead around 10:45 p.m. at the scene. A single-car crash happened around 9:15 p.m., between Kenwood Drive and West Kirby Avenue. Champaign Police said that Smith was driving on […]
Man arrested after investigation into deadly crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened near Gifford in June. Justin T. Shields, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated street racing (a Class 4 felony). He […]
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
‘A sad situation’: Community reacts to husband murdering wife
Ridge Farm, Ill., (WCIA) — The small community of Ridge Farm is devastated. A husband is accused of murdering his wife. On Monday, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from 75-year-old Don Smith. The department said Don told them he killed his wife, 77-year-old Norma Smith. The state’s attorney said Norma […]
Man arrested for murder after deadly overnight shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested on a charge of First Degree Murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur early Sunday morning. Jackie G. Deberry was identified as a suspect by investigating detectives and an arrest warrant was issued. Deberry was eventually located and arrested in the area […]
