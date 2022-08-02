Detroit Pistons re-sign Rodney McGruder to push roster past 15-player limit

The Miami Heat’s pursuit of Brooklyn Nets want-away superstar Kevin Durant appears to have bogged down. The same is the case for their chase for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. At this point, it seems that Miami might not be able to bring a new superstar to South Beach this summer. Now might be the time to consider other options on the market. Perhaps a player like Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers?

