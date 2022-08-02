Detroit Pistons re-sign Rodney McGruder to push roster past 15-player limit

Read on bvmsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Related
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent
On August 2, NBA veteran James Johnson still remains as a free agent. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. He...
Former First-Round Pick And 13-Year Veteran Remains A Free Agent
13-year NBA veteran and shooting guard Wayne Ellington remains unsigned this NBA offseason. Ellington has played for the Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Nets, Heat, Pistons, Knicks and Lakers.
RUMOR: Collin Sexton has drawn interest from Pat Riley, Heat
The Miami Heat’s pursuit of Brooklyn Nets want-away superstar Kevin Durant appears to have bogged down. The same is the case for their chase for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. At this point, it seems that Miami might not be able to bring a new superstar to South Beach this summer. Now might be the time to consider other options on the market. Perhaps a player like Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
FOX Sports
Bulls and Dragic finalize $2.9 million, 1-year contract
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract on Tuesday. The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement. The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat President Pat Riley Reportedly Really Likes Young Guard Collin Sexton
The Miami Heat have been among the most active teams of the 2022 offseason so far. Over the past few weeks, they've been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, and plenty of other names currently up for relocation. Apparently, Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton is...
Yardbarker
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year
On August 4, Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and he won the 2014 Rookie of The Year Award. In addition to the 76ers, the 30-year-old...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Kevin Knox Is Getting Another NBA Chance
NBA athletes don’t get a lot of second chances but the Detroit Pistons are giving one promising player another shot at greatness. The team is currently in transition and attempting to be something to look out for in the Eastern Conference. This comes after years of the squad struggling...
Steve Kerr reveals roles Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green will play for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors didn’t run it back after all. But just because the defending champions’ departures in free agency leave their bench completely overhauled doesn’t necessarily mean the Warriors’ depth is any less impressive than it was last season. Just ask Steve Kerr. In a sprawling Q&A with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kerr extolled […] The post Steve Kerr reveals roles Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green will play for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder trade speculation includes Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks
Earlier this week, the Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder created quite a stir when he tweeted that "I believe its time for a change" and liked a social media post of himself in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. CHANGE IS INEVITABLE.. GROWTH IS OPTIONAL.!! I BELIEVE ITS TIME FOR A CHANGE… I WANNA CONTINUE GROWING.!—...
The Indiana Pacers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player
Former Detroit Pistons 2019 second-round pick Deividas Sirvydis has agreed to a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Hopes Offseason Surgery Gets Back Him On Track
Miami Heat’s shooting guard Duncan Robinson has put a lot of focus on his body as he prepares for this season. He recently had nose surgery due to a past injury. He explained on an episode of the “Road Trippin” podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Officially Sign Goran Dragic
Coming off their first winning season since they went 41-41 during the 2016-17 season, the Chicago Bulls have added some much needed depth to their roster. Not only did the team add former All-Star center Andre Drummond for depth behind All-Star Nikola Vucevic, but the Bulls also added a little bit of extra help in their backcourt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major NBA Offseason Question Gregg Popovich's Spurs Still Face
Do the Spurs have unfinished business with offseason moves ahead of the 2022-23 NBA regular season?
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.
Yardbarker
'Ask Your Boy': Duncan Robinson Reveals Knicks F Jericho Sims' Trash Talk
Jericho Sims came into his own near the end of his rookie year this past season as the New York Knicks slipped out of postseason contention. Though the Knicks floundered to the tune of an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference, Sims earned a three-year $5.6 million deal on July 7.
NBA・
Comments / 0