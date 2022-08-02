Read on www.basketballnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Mavs Donuts: 'Skinny' Luka Doncic; Durant Meets with Nets Owner on Trade
On the anniversary of birth of the NBA, Dallas Mavs Donuts ...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Land Both LeBron And Bronny James
LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers instantly transformed the Lakers' fortune. Signing with the team all the way back in 2018, the Lakers went from being a lottery team to a championship contender in a year. Not only that, LBJ even led the team all the way to...
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA
A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers, Knicks, Jazz talked massive Westbrook, Mitchell trade
This needs to be emphasized up front: Not only did this trade obviously not happen, but things also remain incredibly quiet on the trade front, and no deal similar to this appears close to happening anytime soon. If ever. However, the Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz discussed a three-team trade that...
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.
Kevin Durant trade to Suns? Phoenix not 'interesting' enough result for Brooklyn Nets star
The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title. They went 64-18 in the regular season last season, the best record in the NBA. They are the preferred trade destination for Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Update Given On Kyrie Irving's Status With Brooklyn Nets
According to SNY’s Ian Begley, seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving is “in a good place” with the Brooklyn Nets amidst all of the trade rumors surrounding him this NBA offseason.
lakersnation.com
NBA News: Shaquille O’Neal Thinks Kevin Durant Should ‘Make It Work’ With Nets
The main storyline of the offseason — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request — has kept the NBA in suspense for over a month with no resolution on the horizon. A week before free agency began, Kyrie Irving seemed to be the Nets star most likely to leave Brooklyn. But a few days later, Durant shocked the NBA with the news about his trade request breaking at the end of June.
Knicks Should Focus on Trade for Kevin Durant, Not Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is an All-Star caliber player, but the New York Knicks should be aiming for Kevin Durant, who is an all-time great.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Teams Are 'Pessimistic' About Kevin Durant Trade: "No One Wants To Help The Nets Get A Deal Done..."
It's August now, and even weeks after Kevin Durant's trade request, the Brooklyn Nets remain at the front and center of the 2022 offseason. Under normal circumstances, teams around the league would be lining up to pursue a player like Durant, but there is widespread pessimism that a deal will get done for him this summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Report: Kevin Durant to meet with Nets owner as trade rumors slow
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant submitted his trade request more than a month ago, just before the NBA's free agency period began in late June. The future Hall of Famer still is a member of the Nets, so he's taking matters into his own hands by going to the boss.
FOX Sports
Can Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets mend fences?
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and Kevin Durant are reportedly meeting this week to discuss the superstar's standing with the franchise. Durant requested a trade on June 30, the start of NBA free agency. This came shortly after Kyrie Irving exercised his player option for the 2022-23 NBA season. Can Durant and Tsai see eye-to-eye, getting the 33-year-old to back off his trade request?
Report: There's Pessimism Surrounding Kevin Durant Trade Talks
Earlier this offseason, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization. While Durant wants out, there's reportedly "pessimism" regarding the team's ability to find a trade for the four-time scoring champion ahead of the 2022-23 season. NBA insider Ian Begley says this pessimism stems from...
Comments / 0