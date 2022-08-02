ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA

A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
Kevin Durant
lakersnation.com

NBA News: Shaquille O’Neal Thinks Kevin Durant Should ‘Make It Work’ With Nets

The main storyline of the offseason — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request — has kept the NBA in suspense for over a month with no resolution on the horizon. A week before free agency began, Kyrie Irving seemed to be the Nets star most likely to leave Brooklyn. But a few days later, Durant shocked the NBA with the news about his trade request breaking at the end of June.
FOX Sports

Can Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets mend fences?

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and Kevin Durant are reportedly meeting this week to discuss the superstar's standing with the franchise. Durant requested a trade on June 30, the start of NBA free agency. This came shortly after Kyrie Irving exercised his player option for the 2022-23 NBA season. Can Durant and Tsai see eye-to-eye, getting the 33-year-old to back off his trade request?
The Spun

Report: There's Pessimism Surrounding Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Earlier this offseason, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization. While Durant wants out, there's reportedly "pessimism" regarding the team's ability to find a trade for the four-time scoring champion ahead of the 2022-23 season. NBA insider Ian Begley says this pessimism stems from...
