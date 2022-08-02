ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) a Bad Choice in Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic Tuesday?

Benzinga

Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector

As of the close of business on Thursday, 8/4, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.88%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
STOCKS
Benzinga

X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. X4 Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
MARKETS
tickerreport.com

AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

FIRMENICH DELIVERS RECORD RESULTS DESPITE CHALLENGING MACRO-ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

Achieves double-digit Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, coupled with strong cash generation, while prioritizing customer service. GENEVA, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich International SA, the world’s largest privately-owned Fragrance and Taste company, announces its Full Year Results for the 52 weeks ended 30 June 2022. Financial Highlights. -...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket

Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
STOCKS
tickerreport.com

Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,025 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin sees minor sell off after US payroll data beats expectations

The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its nonfarm payroll showing employment had increased by 528,000 in July. This was more than twice Wall Street’s expectations of a 258,000 increase. According to the figures, U.S unemployment now stands at 3.5%, beating analysts’ expectations of a 3.6% unemployment rate....
STOCKS

