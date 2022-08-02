Is SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) a Bad Choice in Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic Tuesday?

Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector
As of the close of business on Thursday, 8/4, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.88%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. X4 Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
TTM Technologies TTMI stock moved upwards by 20.1% to $16.23 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 993.8K, which is 145.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. PagSeguro...
Zoetis's Clocks Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers FY22 Profit Outlook
Zoetis Inc ZTS has reported Q2 FY22 revenue of $2.05 billion, an increase of 5% Y/Y, almost in line with the consensus of $2.04. Adjusted EPS was $1.20, +1% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $1.22. Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.09 billion, +9%. Sales of companion animal products increased...
InvestorPlace
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
Stock Market Today – 8/3: Stocks End Higher as Investors Await Key Economic Data
U.S. stocks ended the day sharply higher, reversing two days of declines, as geopolitical worries faded, oil fell and attention focused on employment data due at the end of the week. The S&P 500 rose 64 points, or 1.6%, to 4,155. The Dow Industrials gained 416 points, or 1.3%, to...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish lower after volatile trading session
Stocks finished lower on Tuesday following a volatile trading session that saw the Nasdaq gain over 1% at its highs and the Dow ultimately lose more than 1%. When the closing bell rang on Tuesday, the S&P 500 was down 0.66%, the Dow off 1.22%, and the Nasdaq down 0.16%.
tickerreport.com
AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
via.news
Greenpro Capital Corp. And Helius Medical Technologies Among The List Of The Most Active Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three most active and biggest winners today are Greenpro Capital Corp., Greencity Acquisition Corporation, and MercadoLibre. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated...
via.news
Plug Power And Aware, Inc. Among The List Of The Most Active Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three most active and biggest winners today are Plug Power, Aspen Group, and Riot Blockchain. Rank Financial Asset...
Benzinga
Block Inc Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Shares Fall On Outlook And Bitcoin Impact
Financial company Block Inc SQ reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights for investors and details on how Bitcoin BTC/USD impacted the results. What Happened: Block Inc, which changed its name from Square in December, reported second-quarter revenue of $4.4 billion, down 6%...
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
FIRMENICH DELIVERS RECORD RESULTS DESPITE CHALLENGING MACRO-ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
Achieves double-digit Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, coupled with strong cash generation, while prioritizing customer service. GENEVA, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich International SA, the world’s largest privately-owned Fragrance and Taste company, announces its Full Year Results for the 52 weeks ended 30 June 2022. Financial Highlights. -...
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, Carvana, Warner Bros. Discovery, DraftKings
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery — The media company's stock cratered 15.8% after Warner Brothers posted its first earnings report since its merger. Warner Bros. Discovery also said it plans to combine its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. Lyft —...
Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket
Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
tickerreport.com
Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,025 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin sees minor sell off after US payroll data beats expectations
The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its nonfarm payroll showing employment had increased by 528,000 in July. This was more than twice Wall Street’s expectations of a 258,000 increase. According to the figures, U.S unemployment now stands at 3.5%, beating analysts’ expectations of a 3.6% unemployment rate....
