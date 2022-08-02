Is SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) a Bad Choice in Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic Tuesday?

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO